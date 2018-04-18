Balfour Beatty's 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Balfour Beatty plc (London, England) is providing engineering and construction services to places that are seeing some of the strongest demand for energy and infrastructure-related projects, including metropolitan hotspots in the U.S. and Europe that feature in the 10 highest-valued projects. Industrial Info is tracking more than $3 billion in active projects involving Balfour Beatty, about $1.2 billion of which are in the U.S.
Within this article: Details on the 10 top-valued projects to feature Balfour Beatty, spanning three continents.
Other companies featured: Procter & Gamble Company
For details, view the entire article by subscribing to Industrial Info's Premium Industry News, or browse other breaking industrial news stories at www.industrialinfo.com.
