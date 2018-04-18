Balfour Beatty's 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert

News provided by

Industrial Info Resources, Inc.

07:30 ET

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Balfour Beatty plc (London, England) is providing engineering and construction services to places that are seeing some of the strongest demand for energy and infrastructure-related projects, including metropolitan hotspots in the U.S. and Europe that feature in the 10 highest-valued projects. Industrial Info is tracking more than $3 billion in active projects involving Balfour Beatty, about $1.2 billion of which are in the U.S.

Within this article: Details on the 10 top-valued projects to feature Balfour Beatty, spanning three continents.

Other companies featured: Procter & Gamble Company

For details, view the entire article by subscribing to Industrial Info's Premium Industry News, or browse other breaking industrial news stories at www.industrialinfo.com.

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle™, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. Follow IIR on: Facebook - Twitter - LinkedIn. For more information on our coverage, send inquiries to info@industrialinfo.com  or visit us online at http://www.industrialinfo.com.

William Ploch
713-783-5147

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/balfour-beattys-10-top-valued-projects-driven-by-needs-for-energy-services-infrastructure-an-industrial-info-news-alert-300631857.html

SOURCE Industrial Info Resources, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.industrialinfo.com

Also from this source

Apr 17, 2018, 07:45 ET Permian Shale Boom Threatens to Overtax Electrical Grid, an...

Apr 17, 2018, 07:30 ET Industrial Grade Innovation: New Conference Bridges Gaps Between...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Balfour Beatty's 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert

News provided by

Industrial Info Resources, Inc.

07:30 ET