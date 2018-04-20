Chuck Muth is a former Coca-Cola executive and has spent more than 38 years in the beverage industry with brands Honest Tea, Zico and Coke's VEB group. Muth is currently the Chief Growth Officer at Beyond Meat and he will also take an active role in leading Bali forward as a member of the board of directors.

"We are thrilled to have both Merlin and Chuck as part of the Bali Team," says Edward Farley, Founder and CSO. "Chuck and Merlin will be advising the business and supporting the executive team."

Bali Juice is the first company to bring a 100 percent pure Mangosteen juice to the US. Mangosteen is a rare super fruit grown on trees that can take up to 15 years to flower with fruit. It is found in just a few countries in South East Asia.

ABOUT BALI JUICE:

Bali was founded by Edward Farley after growing up feeding Mangosteen fruit to Gorillas and other primates. Bali strives to create products that are as pure as they are potent, and are the first to bring mangosteen into the US. For more information, visit http://bali-juice.com/.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram: @balijuice

Media Contact:

Matt Kovacs/BLAZE PR

mkovacs@blazepr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bali-beverage-leads-with-strong-support-behind-the-brand-300633782.html

SOURCE Bali