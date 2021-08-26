Bali Hai Golf Club Unveils its Premier Parking and Pre-Party for Las Vegas Raiders Games and Stadium Events

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium is considered one of the most impressive NFL stadiums ever built, parking and leaving games has become a headache for fans. The famed Bali Hai Golf Club has a solution to the traffic nightmare and is offering an exclusive premier parking opportunity, plus a pre-party for fans. Located at 5160 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Bali Hai Golf Club is directly adjacent to Allegiant Stadium.

Bali Hai Golf Club, known for its "Award-Winning Golf, On the Strip, Vegas Style," is offering fans a premium location to park on Raiders' game day, with the easiest and fastest direct access to Allegiant Stadium. It is conveniently located on the East side of I-15, for easy entry and fast exit with no need to get stuck in game day traffic.

Details:

With the premier parking, Bali Hai Golf Club is offering free entry into its pre-game party featuring food, drinks, music, games and fun.

They will offer premier parking for all Raiders home games starting with the September 13 th matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The club will debut its premier parking program with the concerts and events held at Allegiant Stadium that will precede the Raiders' opening game.

matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The club will debut its premier parking program with the concerts and events held at Allegiant Stadium that will precede the Raiders' opening game. Pricing for premier parking will be subject to availability and will be announced on www.balihaigolfclub.com.

The parking will open to guests three hours before game time and will offer up to 325 premier parking spots.

Its renovated premier parking lot offers a secure, enclosed location that will be staffed the entire time.

It's ideal for locals as ride sharing prices increase dramatically on game days.

"We have received great feedback from guests that have parked at Bali Hai for games and events at Allegiant Stadium compared to the horror stories experienced at the parking lots on the west side of 1-15. The getting in-and-out of the lot saves a massive amount of time and aggravation by avoiding the congestion on the west side," said Joe Dahlstrom, CEO of Paradigm Golf Group.

Bali Hai Golf Club is the only championship golf course remaining on the famed Las Vegas Strip and is a tropical oasis resting in the shadows of the famed resorts. For more information visit www.balihaigolfclub.com or contact Alex Canetti at (702) 450-8025.

SOURCE Bali Hai Golf Club

Related Links

http://www.balihaigolfclub.com

