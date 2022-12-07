Bali International Airshow 2024 - To Support an Independent Aviation Industry and Participate in Accelerating National Export Performance

Bali International Airshow 2024 to be held in September 2024 with the full support of the Indonesian Government

An International Airshow aimed at supporting the development of Indonesia's aviation industry

BALI, Indonesia, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Inaro Tujuh Belas in cooperation with the Indonesian Minister of Maritime and Investment, today announces the holding of the Bali International Airshow 2024, in September 2024.

As an archipelago consisting of 170,000 islands, air transportation in Indonesia is an absolute necessity for the movement of passengers as well as cargo. Even during the pandemic, the movements of cargo delivery is stable, illustrating the rapid rise in aviation growth in Indonesia.

(left-right): Andy Wismarsyah, President Director of PT Inaro 17; Elaine Chia, CEO of Comexposium Asia Pacific; Seno Adhi Damono, Director of PT Inaro 17. Witnessed by the Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment of Indonesia, said that "Indonesia, consisting of 17,000 islands, needs significant investments to accelerate the domestic aviation industry. Indonesia currently has 673 airports of various sizes in various regions, the development and management of which would need substantial funds. The number of airports would even need to be expanded, considering many remote areas would be easily accessed by air transportation. The Bali International Airshow is therefore necessary to achieve the aim of Indonesia's aviation industry development.

The Bali International Airshow 2024 is expected to be a meeting place for aviation businesses from domestic as well as foreign circles. Promote bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and other countries in the Asia Pacific, Europe and US regions, in investment as well as procurement of air transportation which currently is very much needed for commercial as well as domestic needs to raise Indonesia's military strength.

Andy Wismarsyah, President Director of PT Inaro Tujuh Belas, said that "We are thankful that together with the Government, we plan to conduct the Bali International Airshow 2024. We hope that the Bali International Airshow will give a chance to international aviation business players to see Indonesia aviation industry potential. To give a chance to those who invest in raising Indonesia's aviation industry, which at the end, will promote Indonesia's name in organizing global aviation industry shows.

To achieve the purpose, in the preparation and implementation, the Bali International Airshow will receive inputs and directives from Dr. Ing. H. Ilham akbar Habibie, Dip.Ing., M.B.A., Indonesia's aviation expert, who will act as Advisory Board for the Bali International Airshow 2024.

