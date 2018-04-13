Bali Juice Launching In California

"We are confident that Bali will offer consumers a refreshing, refined experience, and a great introduction to the category of mangosteen fruit juice," said Edward Farley, Chief Strategy Officer and founder of Bali. "Whilst the super fruit does have a following in the US, it's an untapped market here that has so much potential."

Mangosteen is nature's number one source of Xanthones, which is a natural antioxidant with health and healing properties.

Bali will be hitting shelves with three juice flavors, including:

Life – bursting with sweet pomegranate and exotic mangosteen berry.

Glow – pure mangosteen juice with rich notes of bright berry and exotic flavors.

Tao – subtle hints of sweet green tea and exotic berry creating a light, balanced drink.

All flavors are naturally low in sugar, non-GMO and under 100 calories per bottle.

Bali will be available in southern California starting April 2018. For more information visit http://bali-juice.com/.

ABOUT BALI JUICE:

Bali was founded by Edward Farley after growing up feeding mangosteen fruit to Western Lowland Gorillas in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Gabon. He still has a passion for wildlife conservation and Bali will continue to support programs that reintroduce gorillas into the wild. Bali strives to create products that are as pure as they are potent, and are the first to bring mangosteen into the US. For more information, visit http://bali-juice.com/.

