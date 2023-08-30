Balihoo Welcomes Brian Heppner as Vice President of Sales

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Balihoo - the industry leader in multi-location marketing -  announced that Brian Heppner has joined the company as their VP of Sales.

Heppner has extensive sales experience, and strong relationships with franchise clients, making a perfect fit for Balihoo's tools and services. While these tools help with local digital media on a large scale, what really appealed to the longtime executive was something different — Balihoo's long-standing policy of transparency when it comes to how they charge their clients.

"What got me in the door here," Heppner said, "Was Balihoo's transparency guarantee. Many marketing and franchising companies have undisclosed fees, leaving clients unaware of where their money is being spent. Our clients are small business owners with limited marketing budgets, so ensuring that every dollar goes towards their business is crucial."

Heppner's hiring comes during a time of rapid growth and maturation for the venerable company, which was acquired by Insticator, Inc. earlier this year. In August, it was announced Insticator has reached the Inc 5000 list for six consecutive years — an achievement that recognizes that it is among the fastest-growing companies in North America. Working collectively, Balihoo's multi-location marketing will pair effectively with Insticator's content-engagement suite to elevate both companies' solutions for clients.

"I think Balihoo has an opportunity to be a real disruptor in this space," Heppner added.

Heppner joins Balihoo from Transitiv, where he worked for the past four years as their VP of Sales. Heppner gained knowledge in business intelligence while working at the company, where he learned how to improve data collection as privacy laws change and third-party cookies become outdated. As part of Balihoo's work-from-anywhere policy, Heppner is based in Manhattan, near Insticator's HQ.

"Brian's successful history and excellent reputation in franchising make him a valuable addition to Balihoo," said Balihoo's SVP, General Manager Kevin Lange. "Brian will play an integral role leading Balihoo's growth in the franchise space," Lange added.

About Balihoo

Balihoo is the leader in multi-location marketing, providing cutting-edge digital solutions to franchise and multi-brand clients since 2009. With Balihoo's leading-edge technology, brand messages can be transformed into hundreds or even thousands of high-performing, locally-tailored digital ads at the push of a button. Balihoo's clients stay ahead of the competition with real-time reporting delivered through Balihoo's platform to both the brand and individual locations. Cutting-edge technology enables seamless collaboration between clients' marketing team and local franchisees, while Balihoo's dedicated team of digital media experts drives performance with full-service support for your digital campaigns. Discover how Balihoo can supercharge your local digital media at balihoo.com

