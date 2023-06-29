Balinese Furniture, Materials and Decor Importer, Bali Hai Designs Launches Nationally

Bali Hai Designs sources sustainable Balinese furniture, decor and materials at wholesale prices.

HONOLULU, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bali Hai Designs, a one-stop destination for top-quality furniture, materials, and decor sourced directly from Bali, has launched nationally. They enable homeowners, wholesalers, designers, and architects to bring their dream spaces to life at a fraction of the cost in US stores.

"You got to keep in mind that the business model was originally created for Hawaii, a tiny string of islands isolated in the pacific with high cost of living. We thought, if we can supply high quality furniture at a decent price point to hawaii where the cost of doing business is astronomical, then your Damn sure we could bring it to big cities and other parts of the country," said Gaura, founder of Bali Hai Designs.

Bali furniture is renowned for its sustainable practices, incorporating eco-friendly materials and employing local artisans who prioritize responsible sourcing and production methods. Bali Hai Designs' items are custom crafted by local artisans to fit their clients' ideal dimensions, styles, and tastes. They can also experience the convenience of fully custom containers tailored to their preference while sourcing everything for their space in one destination.

"Many people have Pinterest boards saved of their dream homes that unfortunately never get brought to life, whether that's because they can't ever find those items they saved for sale or they are too expensive or the wrong size. Our mission is to change that. We want to help our clients and partners have the freedom to bring their dream spaces to life by collaborating closely with them to source precisely what they desire for their spaces," said co-founder Alana

Wholesale pricing, no minimum order quantity, and two convenient options for home furnishing and home remodeling style curation or custom creation ensure exceptional value and unparalleled beauty. For more information, visit https://www.balihaidesigns.com 

Bali Hai Designs specializes in sourcing and direct importing custom containers with high-quality materials, furniture, and decor from Bali for designers, homeowners, wholesalers and architects. Since 1990, the family business, previously known as Badung & Mata Hari, has been deeply rooted in Bali, sourcing, producing, and supplying clothing and furniture. Bali Hai Designs represents the next generation's creative and streamlined revival of Badung & Mata Hari, infused with their deep-rooted heritage, connections, and expertise.

Name: Alana Lima
Company: Bali Hai Designs
Phone Number: 808 853 8888
Email: [email protected]com
Website: https://www.balihaidesigns.com 

