Ball achieves ASI sustainability certification for its aerosol, household and personal care aluminum packaging and slugs plants

The audit scope covered Ball Aerosol Packaging at nine global manufacturing facilities as well as regional headquarters located in Westminster, Colorado, and Lille, France.

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL), the world leader in sustainable aluminum packaging, announced today that it has received the Aluminum Stewardship Initiative (ASI) certification for the Performance and Chain of Custody Standards for its Global Aerosol Packaging division. Ball's Aerosol division offers a variety of infinitely recyclable innovative aluminum packaging solutions in the personal care, household and beverage packaging categories. These include a range of impact extruded single and multi-use aluminum bottles, as well as innovative aerosol containers with primary aluminum content made using low-carbon energy sources.

ASI aims to drive sustainability across the entire aluminum value chain and certifies a company's commitment to social, environmental and ethical standards. The Performance Standard is a measure of how much effort a company is making to assess, manage and disclose its environmental, social and governance impacts. The Chain of Custody Standard sets out requirements for the creation of a transparent and traceable supply chain - covering all areas from mining and re-melting to casting, rolling, can manufacturing and filling. The ASI audit covered all nine of Ball's manufacturing plants, aerosol packaging and slugs, worldwide: Velim in Czechia, Bellegarde and Copal in France, Devizes in the UK, Ahmedabad in India, Verona in the US, Sherbrooke in Canada, Itupeva in Brasil and San Luis Potosi in Mexico, as well as regional headquarters located in Westminster, Colorado, and Lille, France.

Achieving ASI certification is a way for companies to show that they are compliant with increasingly stringent sustainability protocols. These include the forthcoming Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, expected to be introduced by the European Union in the first half of 2023.

"Achieving ASI certification demonstrates our commitment to sustainability and is the result of a rigorous process," says Jay Billings, president of Ball Aerosol Packaging. "Infinitely recyclable aluminum packaging is a prime example of material circularity where resources stay in the system, reducing impacts on the environment. Our aluminum aerosol business' sustainability efforts showcase what can be achieved through material and emissions reduction goal setting, innovation and, especially, partnership with customers."

"ASI guarantees the highest sustainability standards throughout the entire aluminum value chain – from mining through refining, smelting, manufacturing and product use, up to end-of-life management and recycling. It enables the aluminum industry to clearly demonstrate responsibility and provide independent and credible assurance of performance," says Predrag Ozmo, sustainability director, Ball Aerosol Packaging.

ASI is a global, non-profit initiative that sets standards that ensure sustainable performance based on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles and provides assurance of responsible production practices throughout the aluminum value chain. The ASI announcement aligns to Ball's 2030 sustainability goals, which include ensuring all aluminum is purchased from certified sustainable sources and a commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions before 2050 and transitioning to 100% renewable electricity by 2030. Aligning with the company's 2030 goals, Ball's global aluminum beverage operations have also completed ASI certification. For more information visit: https://aluminium-stewardship.org/.

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 21,000 people worldwide and reported 2022 net sales of $15.35 billion.

