Ball Aerosol Packaging Introduces its Innovations Portfolio at ADF in New York

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL), the world's leading aluminum beverage and aerosol packaging supplier, will make a strong appearance at the Aerosol Dispensing Forum (ADF) & Packaging of Perfume, Cosmetics & Design (PCD) in New York Sept. 17-18, 2019, with an exciting portfolio of innovative aluminum aerosol can shaping and printing solutions.

ADF/PCD is one of the most important events to discuss the constantly evolving consumer needs and trends with the aerosol, dispensing, perfume and cosmetic packaging community. With a reputation of relentless innovation, the Ball Aerosol Packaging team will showcase its latest innovations alongside its extensive can design portfolio: printing, shaping and a range of other special effects. Highlighted innovations will include Eyeris®, Ball's enhanced printing technology; Matte & Gloss and Tactile, cutting-edge lithography techniques; the 360° can, and other embossing and can contouring technologies; and different inks and finishes, all developed to create greater on-shelf impact. All innovations will be available for customers to sample and discuss at Ball's dynamic and welcoming booth.

Stanley Platek, vice president and general manager of Ball Aerosol Packaging, said, "Aluminum aerosol cans are extraordinarily versatile and an ideal solution for beauty and personal care products. Ball has a unique ability to convey brand messaging through innovative product designs, helping our customers' products to stand out on the shelf and outshine the competition."

Ball Corporation is the largest and leading supplier of aluminum beverage and aerosol packaging. Like Ball's aluminum beverage cans, bottles and cups, impact extruded aluminum aerosol cans are infinitely recyclable. When emptied, aluminum aerosol cans can be collected and recycled, again and again, with no loss of quality, making aluminum cans the most valuable containers in the recycling stream. In addition, Ball's development of ReAl®, the world's first lighter weight aluminum aerosol can, expresses our commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Come and take a closer look at Ball's innovative solutions at ADF, Sept. 17-18, 2019, at booth D8.

Also, join us for a presentation from Jason Galley, director global innovations and business development, in the main presentation room on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 17,500 people worldwide and reported 2018 net sales of $11.6 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com , or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking" statements concerning future events and financial performance. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "targets," "likely," "positions" and similar expressions typically identify forward-looking statements, which are generally any statements other than statements of historical fact. Such statements are based on current expectations or views of the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should therefore not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements and any such statements should be read in conjunction with, and, qualified in their entirety by, the cautionary statements referenced below. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Key factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be different are summarized in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Exhibit 99 in our Form 10-K, which are available on our website and at www.sec.gov. Additional factors that might affect: a) our packaging segments include product demand fluctuations; availability/cost of raw materials and logistics; competitive packaging, pricing and substitution; changes in climate and weather; footprint adjustments and other manufacturing changes, including the startup of new facilities and lines; failure to achieve synergies, productivity improvements or cost reductions; mandatory deposit or other restrictive packaging laws; customer and supplier consolidation, power and supply chain interruptions; potential delays and tariffs related to the U.K's departure from the EU; changes in major customer or supplier contracts or a loss of a major customer or supplier; political instability and sanctions; currency controls; changes in foreign exchange or tax rates; and tariffs, trade actions, or other governmental actions in any country affecting goods produced by us or in our supply chain, including imported raw materials, such as pursuant to section 232 of the U.S. Trade Expansion Act of 1962; b) our aerospace segment include funding, authorization, availability and returns of government and commercial contracts; and delays, extensions and technical uncertainties affecting segment contracts; c) the company as a whole include those listed plus: changes in senior management; regulatory action or issues including tax, environmental, health and workplace safety, including U.S. FDA and other actions or public concerns affecting products filled in our containers, or chemicals or substances used in raw materials or in the manufacturing process; technological developments and innovations; litigation; strikes; labor cost changes; rates of return on assets of the company's defined benefit retirement plans; pension changes; uncertainties surrounding geopolitical events and governmental policies both in the U.S. and in other countries, including the U.S. government elections, budget, sequestration and debt limit; reduced cash flow; interest rates affecting our debt; and successful or unsuccessful joint ventures, acquisitions and divestitures, including with respect to the Rexam PLC acquisition, its integration, the associated divestiture, and their effects on our operating results and business generally.

