Ball Aerospace Emphasizes Commitment to Mission Partnerships and Innovation at 34th Annual Space Symposium in Colorado

As the exhibit center and pavilion co-sponsor at the Space Foundation's 34th annual Space Symposium, held April 16-19 in Colorado Springs, Colo., Ball will demonstrate a wide-range of capabilities from Space Situational Awareness to cyber security to weather to actionable, reliable data and technology that gives warfighters the advantage they need to return home safe.

Within the more than 60 years since Ball Aerospace was founded, the company has established a

40-year heritage of designing building and delivering innovative remote sensing instruments, spacecraft and systems for airborne, LEO and GEO platforms that support a weather ready nation. Ball continues to be a leader in developing advanced operational environmental satellite systems with programs such as the on-orbit Suomi NPP and JPSS-1 (now NOAA-20), and the Weather System Follow-on – Microwave (WSF-M).

Ball is leveraging expertise in spacecraft, instrument design and data analytics to develop government and commercial solutions for small satellites and other emerging markets. The company is also advancing communications, transforming the way reliable, secure, high-speed, high-bandwidth connectivity and data is delivered – whether land, air, sea or space – with remote-sensing capabilities, advanced electronically steerable phased-array technology and optical communication terminals that use light to transmit data through space. Ball designs, fabricates, tests and produces a wide-range of antennas for aircraft, missiles, land vehicles, ships, small craft or space – offering proven, affordable, fifth-generation technologies. As an example, Ball is currently building the communications and navigation antenna suite for the F-35/Lightning II. In addition, with 3D Lidar technology developed by Ball customers can view detailed terrain profiles in real-time, providing next-generation advantages in military, intelligence and surveillance, civil and commercial applications.

At Space Symposium, Ball leaders will speak at the following events:

Sunday, April 15

"Space Generation Fusion Forum." Fusion Forum is a two-day professional development and networking event focused on the international and U.S. space industry. Delegates are students and young professionals from around the world. Debra D. Facktor , Ball Aerospace vice president and general manager, strategic operations, will lead an interactive session on "Navigating Your Career with Confidence and Joy" at 9:45 a.m. in the Cheyenne Lodge.

Monday, April 16

"Tech Track." Tech Track sessions offer registrants an opportunity to hear from some of the government and industry leaders in space technology development and to learn about recent advances from presenters in a series of 20-minute talks.

Casey Waggy , Ball Aerospace thermal engineer, will co-moderate the Tech Track sessions starting at 8:30 a.m. in the Main Colorado Hall.

Allison Barto , Ball Aerospace program manager, James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), will present at 9:45 a.m. on "Verification Approach for Large, Complex Optical Systems: Lessons from JWST."

Koby Smith , Ball Aerospace optical engineer, will present at 12:05 p.m. on "Methodology and Results of JWST Thermal Vacuum Optical System Alignment Testing and Analysis."

Dr. William Deininger , Ball Aerospace senior staff consultant, will present at 2:05 p.m. on "Advanced Observatory Design for the Imaging X-Ray Polarimeter Explorer (IXPE) Mission."

Scott Acton , Ball Aerospace staff consultant, will present at 3:05 p.m. on "Wavefront Sensing and Control of the JWST."

David Chaney , Ball Aerospace staff consultant, will present at 4:45 p.m. on "Radius of Curvature Matching System for a Space Based Segmented Telescope."

Scott Asbury , Ball Aerospace program director, national defense, will present at 5:05 p.m. on "JPSS-1 – Building the Nation's Next-Generation Operational Weather Satellite."

, Ball Aerospace program director, national defense, will present at on "JPSS-1 – Building the Nation's Next-Generation Operational Weather Satellite." "Cyber 1.8 Classified Track." Dr. Brad Tousley, Ball Aerospace vice president, strategic technology development and commercial aerospace, will speak on the panel "Space Challenges, Opportunities and Synergies" starting at 2:15 p.m.

Dr. Mike Gazarik, Ball Aerospace vice president, engineering, will participate in the speed mentoring session starting at 3:00 p.m. in Broadmoor West: Rocky Mountain Ballroom AB.

Thursday, April 19

"New Generation Space Leaders Track." Facktor will also speak on the panel "Propelling the New Generation Workforce," at 10:30 a.m. in Broadmoor West: Mountain Ballroom CD.

Additional information about Ball's programs and capabilities will be on display at Booth 523 at the Ball Aerospace-sponsored Exhibit Hall and Pavilion at Space Symposium.

Ball Aerospace pioneers discoveries that enable our customers to perform beyond expectation and protect what matters most. We create innovative space solutions, enable more accurate weather forecasts, drive insightful observations of our planet, deliver actionable data and intelligence, and ensure those who defend our freedom go forward bravely and return home safely. For more information, visit www.ball.com/aerospace or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) supplies innovative, sustainable packaging solutions for beverage, food and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 18,300 people worldwide and reported 2017 net sales of $11 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

