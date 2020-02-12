Ball Aerospace's Dr. Gazarik Named AIAA Fellow

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) has recognized Dr. Mike Gazarik, Ball Aerospace's vice president of Engineering, among its 2020 class of Fellows. AIAA confers the distinction of Fellow upon individuals in recognition of their notable and valuable contributions to the arts, sciences or technology of aeronautics and astronautics.

Dr. Mike Gazarik, vice president of Engineering, Ball Aerospace

"Mike has spent his career advancing the future of space technology and mentoring the next generation of aerospace professionals in a manner fitting the distinction of AIAA Fellow," said Rob Strain, president, Ball Aerospace. "As a widely recognized and respected leader, Mike's talent for empowering innovative organizations and people shows across our industry in the many people he has inspired and in the transformative organizations he has shaped."

As vice president of Engineering at Ball Aerospace, Gazarik ensures Ball has the talent and technology to meet business demands and growth. He is responsible for Ball's research and development portfolio, ensuring the company can continue to deliver high-impact discriminating technologies to meet customer needs. With more than 25 years of experience in the design, development and deployment of spaceflight systems, Gazarik joined Ball from NASA Headquarters, where he held the position of Associate Administrator for the Space Technology Mission Directorate. He earned a bachelor's in electrical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and a master's and Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Gazarik will be inducted on May 19, 2020, and then recognized on May 20, 2020, at the AIAA Aerospace Spotlight Awards Gala in Washington, D.C.

