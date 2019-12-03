Ball Aerospace's Dr. Makenzie Lystrup Named AAAS Fellow

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Makenzie Lystrup, vice president and general manager, Civil Space, Ball Aerospace, has been elected to the rank of Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).

Each year the AAAS Council elects Fellows whose efforts on behalf of the advancement of science or its applications are scientifically or socially significant. Dr. Lystrup is being recognized for her distinguished record in the diverse fields of planetary science and infrared astronomy, science policy and advocacy, and aerospace industry leadership.

Dr. Makenzie Lystrup

"We are honored that Makenzie is being recognized for her substantial contributions to the advancement of science and her service to the scientific community," said Robert Strain, president, Ball Aerospace. "Makenzie's career is distinguished by its breadth and depth, which benefits astronomy, astrophysics and space sciences and enables Ball to consistently deliver science at any scale."

SOURCE Ball Aerospace

