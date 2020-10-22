Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. Honored with Leadership Award by the Westchester County Association

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., (Ball Chain) the world's largest manufacturer of ball chain and related accessories, has been recognized by the Westchester County Association (WCA) for leadership. WCA is the leading economic development and business advocacy organization serving Westchester County and the region. Ball Chain will be celebrated during a virtual event on November 19, 2020.

Ball Chain Mfg. Co., Inc. and its face mask division, Bona Fide Masks™, is being honored for leadership during the COVID pandemic.

WCA contacted Ball Chain for assistance in meeting the skyrocketing demand for masks at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ball Chain team activated its robust overseas supply chain to bring high quality, authentic masks to the U.S. Following an exhaustive due diligence process, Ball Chain forged relationships with two established mask manufacturers, Guangzhou Powecom Labor Insurance Supplies Co., Ltd. (Powecom) and Guangzhou Harley Commodity Company, Ltd. (Harley). Through its newly-created Bona Fide Masks™ line, Ball Chain continues to import millions of masks and is Powecom's premier U.S. distributor for their FDA Authorized KN95 masks. Bona Fide Masks has supplied Westchester, NY area hospitals, healthcare providers, schools and other essential businesses with key personal protective equipment (PPE).

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award for leadership from the Westchester community and congratulate our co-honorees Philip Ozuah, M.D., Kenneth Theobalds, Margaret Kaufer and Congresswoman Nita Lowey," said Ball Chain President Bill Taubner. He continued, "I accept the award on behalf of the entire Ball Chain company that has worked tirelessly over the past few months to ensure that our business continued to distribute authentic and trustworthy products during this challenging time. I also thank the many sponsors who support the WCA and their mission."

To reserve your ticket for the WCA event, and for a list of sponsors, click here: https://wcaleadership.onlinegalas.org/. For more about Ball Chain, visit: https://www.ballchain.com, and for more information on Bona Fide Masks™, visit: https://bonafidemasks.com.

About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) is the world's largest manufacturer of ball chain and related accessories. Founded in 1938 by the Taubner family, Ball Chain manufactures the industry's highest quality ball chain and distributes its products globally. Its factory produces millions of feet of ball chain a week, which is a part of everyday life and is used in items such as window/roller shades, light fixtures, plumbing devices, key chains and chain necklaces. Ball Chain proudly supplies the U.S. armed forces with ball chain for the iconic military ID dog tag necklaces worn by American soldiers. Ball Chain is recognized by the Green Business Bureau (GBB) as a certified green business. To learn more about Ball Chain, visit https://www.ballchain.com

Media Contacts

Scott Anderson, Director of Marketing

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.

T: 917-488-4889

E: [email protected]

Jennifer Monachino Lapey, General Counsel

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.

T: 914-664-7500

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.; Bona Fide Masks™

Related Links

https://www.ballchain.com

