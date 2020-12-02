Ball Corporation Announces Senior Leadership Changes

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) today announced promotions and senior management changes that will become effective at the beginning of 2021, including that Daniel W. Fisher will become president of Ball Corporation and will join Ball's board of directors at that time. In addition, both Lisa A. Pauley, senior vice president, HR and administration, and Scott C. Morrison, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will be promoted to executive vice presidents of the corporation and will retain the same responsibilities.

Ronald J. Lewis will become senior vice president and chief operating officer, Global Beverage Packaging, reporting to Fisher. Fisher will continue to report to John A. Hayes, who will continue as chairman and chief executive officer of Ball Corporation.

"As part of Ball's established, long-term succession planning, we are very pleased to announce Dan as president of Ball Corporation," said Hayes, who has been president of Ball since November 2009. "He has been a big contributor to our growth since joining the company in 2010. Most recently, during the past four years, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and led his teams to deliver strong results as senior vice president and COO of Global Beverage. Dan has been pivotal to Ball's success, both from a business and cultural standpoint."

Fisher began his career with Ball as vice president, finance, for the North American beverage business. He then became senior vice president, finance and planning, and president of the North American beverage business until 2016, when he was named COO, Global Beverage Packaging. Before joining Ball, Dan held various leadership roles at Emerson Electric, Danaher Corporation and Bradken Corporation.

Morrison and Pauley have both had long and distinguished careers at Ball. Morrison joined Ball in 2000 as treasurer of the corporation and was promoted to chief financial officer in 2010. Pauley joined Ball in our aerospace business in 1981, has held numerous responsibilities within aerospace and the corporate function, and was named to her current role in 2010. Both have provided exceptional leadership to our company over the years and continue to help shape the future direction of the company.

"We are delighted to recognize the significant contributions that Lisa and Scott have made and will continue to make as we pursue our Drive for 10 vision," Hayes said.

Lewis joined Ball Corporation in 2019 as president, Beverage Packaging EMEA. Before joining Ball, Lewis served as the chief supply chain officer of Coca-Cola European Partners plc and as chief procurement officer of The Coca-Cola Company.

"Ron has tremendous industry knowledge and a history of delivering results," Fisher said. "With his customer-centric mindset and commitment to our culture, he will be a strong leader for our global beverage business."

Ball has also named Carey Causey to be Lewis' successor as president, Beverage Packaging EMEA. Causey joined Ball in 2014, and she most recently served as vice president, integrated business planning, for Beverage Packaging EMEA after having led the commercial function in South America and business development and strategy for North America.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ more than 18,300 people worldwide and reported 2019 net sales of $11.5 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

