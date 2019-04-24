Ball Corporation Board Increases Quarterly Dividend, Shareholders Reelect Board Members

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation's (NYSE: BLL) board of directors today increased the company's quarterly cash dividend by 50 percent to 15 cents per share.

"This dividend increase, coupled with our ongoing share repurchase program, allows us to return significant value to our shareholders while also maintaining the flexibility to continue investing in and growing our business," said Scott C. Morrison, Ball's senior vice president and chief financial officer.

The cash dividend of 15 cents per share is payable June 17, 2019, to shareholders of record as of June 3, 2019.

Additionally, at the company's annual meeting today, Ball shareholders reelected Daniel J. Heinrich, Georgia R. Nelson and Cynthia A. Niekamp to the board to serve three-year terms expiring in 2022. The board of directors also appointed Stuart A. Taylor II as lead independent director. Robert W. Alspaugh, who has served as a director since 2008, and Theodore M. Solso, who has served as a director since 2003 and as lead independent director since 2013, both retired from the board today.

Ball will announce its first quarter 2019 earnings on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Conference call details are below.

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 17,500 people worldwide and 2018 net sales were $11.6 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

Conference Call Details

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) will announce its first quarter 2019 earnings on Thursday, May 2, 2019, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. At 9 a.m. Mountain time on that day (11 a.m. Eastern), Ball will hold its regular quarterly conference call on the company's results and performance.

The North American toll-free number for the call is 888-222-3241. International callers should dial 303-223-4392. Please use the following URL for a webcast of the live call:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/pri3eydh

For those unable to listen to the live call, a taped replay will be available from 11 a.m. Mountain time on May 2, 2019, until 11 a.m. Mountain time on May 9, 2019. To access the replay, call 800-633-8284 (North American callers) or 402-977-9140 (international callers) and use reservation number 21920272. A written transcript of the call will be posted within 48 hours of the call's conclusion to Ball's website at www.ball.com/investors under "news and presentations."

Forward-Looking Statements

