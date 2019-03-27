Ball Corporation, Employees Grow Philanthropic Efforts Worldwide

Ball's many community investments in 2018 were highlighted by:

A global recycling program in which Ball employees help increase recycling rates, raise awareness about the benefits of recycling, and address global environmental concerns;

A donation of a record 1.86 million meals to citizens facing hunger through Ball's "Let's Can Hunger " canned food drive in North America ;

" canned food drive in ; Alleviating human suffering through global support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and the American Red Cross. Ball provided funding that supported 300 relief efforts worldwide and helped build resilient communities, as well as donated millions of cans of water to disaster victims; and

Inspiring the next generation of STEM career professionals through multiple preK – higher education initiatives, including mentoring programs and hands-on activities.

"As a global leader, Ball embraces its responsibility of helping address the needs of our local communities," said Chris Chavez, director of global corporate citizenship and executive director of The Ball Foundation. "Helping sustain and build resilient communities is what Ball and our employees are all about. Our commitment to this work is unwavering."

The Ball Foundation continued its strategic focus on four funding pillars in 2018, investing nearly $1.5 million in community programs that make an impact in areas of recycling, disaster preparedness and relief, food security and STEM education in the U.S.

Globally, Ball continued to donate millions of cans of drinking water for disaster relief efforts. Outside of the U.S., Ball employees – located in more than 100 locations in 34 countries – donated thousands to many events and activities, such as recycling, food, and school supply drives, to benefit causes and charitable organizations in their local communities.

About The Ball Foundation

The Ball Foundation is a 501(c) (3) non-profit, private foundation. Founded in December 2010, the Ball Foundation's mission is to provide financial support to non-profit organizations that sustain communities where Ball operates by improving and promoting education, recycling and community engagement. For more information about The Ball Foundation, please visit www.ball.com/ball-foundation.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 17,500 people worldwide and reported 2018 sales of $11.6 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

