Ball Corporation to Present at Baird's 2025 Global Industrial Conference

News provided by

Ball Corporation

Nov 06, 2025, 16:30 ET

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL), the leading global provider in sustainable aluminum packaging for beverage, personal care and household products, will present at the Baird 2025 Global Industrial Conference on November 13th, 2025.

Daniel W. Fisher, chairman and chief executive officer, and Daniel J. Rabbitt, senior vice president and interim chief financial officer are scheduled to speak at 7:55 a.m. Central time. To listen to the presentation via live webcast, visit the following link:

Ball Corporation Live Webcast

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers. Ball Corporation employs 16,000 people worldwide and reported 2024 net sales of $11.80 billion, which excludes the divested aerospace business. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

SOURCE Ball Corporation

