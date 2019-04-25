Ball enters agreements for 100% renewable energy in North America by 2021

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) today announced that it has executed two virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) – one wind and one solar – for 388 megawatts (MW) of new renewable energy. These agreements will allow the company to address 100% of the North American electricity load utilized in its corporate, packaging and aerospace operations by the end of 2021.

Together, the wind and solar developments in Oklahoma and Texas will allow Ball to reduce its global Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 50%, equivalent to the carbon reduction of removing 180,000 passenger vehicles from the road annually.

"These renewable energy agreements place Ball among the leading corporate buyers of renewable energy in our industry and the U.S., marking a critical moment in our sustainability journey, and are a demonstration of our commitment to have the aluminum can recognized as the most sustainable package," said John A. Hayes, chairman, president and CEO. "The combined wind and solar projects will allow us to address our North American electricity use, and make significant progress toward our previously announced Scope 1 and 2 science-based GHG emissions target, while leaving room for growth in our businesses."

Ball first began using renewable energy in 2015, building three wind turbines in partnership with a local service provider to help power its Findlay, Ohio, beverage packaging plant. In 2018, Ball expanded the Findlay project to six turbines, which will generate more than 24,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of energy each year.

The long-term VPPAs for the new wind and solar developments significantly expand upon Ball's previous success. With a combined annual estimated energy production of 1,200,000 MWh—equivalent to the volume of electricity used by 100,000 U.S. homes each year—these projects will contribute nearly 5,000% more renewable energy to Ball's North American electricity portfolio.

"Utilizing renewable energy is an important lever to further enhance the sustainability credentials of our packaging and we're exploring similar opportunities across our global footprint," Hayes said. "We also continue to work with our customers, suppliers and other industry partners to further enhance the can's sustainability credentials and meet increasing customer, consumer and retail demand for more sustainable solutions to the plastic pollution crisis."

Ball was advised on the VPPAs by Schneider Electric Energy and Sustainability Services , who assisted the company in its project selection and negotiations.

While other beverage containers may degrade and end up polluting the environment, aluminum packaging can be recycled and back on store shelves in as little as 60 days. In fact, 75% of the aluminum ever produced is still in use today. Innovative, infinitely recyclable and economically valuable, aluminum packaging can help build brands, inspire consumers and convey an investment in the future of our planet.

Ball continues to drive improvements in the areas of circular economy, climate change, water stewardship and responsible sourcing and will release its 2018 sustainability achievements, as well as updated, third-party verified sustainability data, in May. For more information about Ball's ongoing sustainability efforts, please visit www.ball.com/sustainability .

