The Ball® Home Canning Kit Curated by David Chang Includes The Core Essentials Needed to Start Canning at Home—Plus an Exclusive Recipe from David Chang Available Only Through the Kit

ATLANTA, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newell Brands, maker of Ball® home canning products, today announced the launch of the limited-edition Ball® Home Canning Kit Curated by David Chang, a beginner-friendly kit designed to help first-time canners confidently try home food preservation. Launching at the height of canning season, the kit comes as more consumers embrace hands-on hobbies and seek meaningful ways to connect with their food, offering an approachable way to discover the joy of preserving seasonal flavors at home.

BALL® HOME CANNING AND DAVID CHANG LAUNCH LIMITED-EDITION HOME CANNING KIT TO HELP FIRST-TIME CANNERS DISCOVER THE JOY OF HOME FOOD PRESERVATION BALL® HOME CANNING AND DAVID CHANG LAUNCH LIMITED-EDITION HOME CANNING KIT TO HELP FIRST-TIME CANNERS DISCOVER THE JOY OF HOME FOOD PRESERVATION

Designed for first-time canners and anyone looking to explore home preservation, the kit includes the core essentials needed to get started preserving the flavors of the season: four 16oz Ball® mason jars, the Ball® 3-Piece Utensil Set, the Ball® Blue Book® Guide to Preserving, alongside David Chang's Exclusive 'Korean Hot Pickle Mix' recipe available only through the kit. Whether preserving peak-season produce, creating homemade gifts, or simply learning a new skill, the Ball® Home Canning Kit makes canning approachable, rewarding, and accessible for beginners.

"Canning never made sense to me. Then it finally clicked: You catch a flavor at its peak and hold onto it," said David Chang. "In this box, you have the core essentials to get started, including the Ball Blue Book® and one recipe I keep coming back to. Open up a jar in the middle of winter, and you'll find out why I became obsessed."

This limited-edition kit comes as consumers increasingly gravitate toward analog hobbies and experiences that encourage creativity, mindfulness and connection. According to a 2026 survey conducted by Talker Research, 84% of Americans say they have incorporated analog lifestyle choices into their daily routines, embracing non-digital activities in favor of more tangible ways of living. As people spend less time scrolling and more time creating from scratch, home food preservation is experiencing renewed interest as a way to make the most of fresh, seasonal ingredients. From jams and pickles to sauces and family recipes, canning allows home cooks to capture flavors at their peak while building a deeper connection to the food they make and share.

"For more than 140 years, Ball brand home canning products have helped generations preserve fresh ingredients and create lasting traditions in the kitchen," said [Waylon Good, Vice President, Brand Management]. "David's passion for cooking and bringing people together through food makes him the perfect partner to inspire a new generation of canners. This kit removes the guesswork and gives people everything they need to confidently get started."

The Ball® Home Canning Kit Curated by David Chang is available for purchase starting today while supplies last at Walmart.com.

About the Ball® brand

The production of the first Ball® glass jar in 1884 by the Ball Brothers Glass Manufacturing Company in Buffalo, New York marked the beginning of a fascinating history. Over 140 years later, their brand has grown worldwide and that many know and love. The Ball® logo and Ball® trademarks are owned by Ball Corporation and used under license. Ball® mason jars are part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of products.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

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SOURCE Newell Brands