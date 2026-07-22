Coleman's First-Ever Music Partnership Brings Kane Brown's Signature Style to Summer's Outdoor Must-Haves

Coleman® launches the limited-edition Coleman x Kane Brown Collection, the debut release from the brand's first-ever music partnership and multi-year collaboration with the global superstar

Inspired by Brown's life on tour and love of the outdoors, the collection brings his signature style to a Steel-Belted Hard Cooler, Soft Cooler Sling, Stainless-Steel Tumbler and upcoming Snap 'N Go™ Hard Collapsible Cooler

Multi-year collaboration unites outdoor recreation, music and fan experiences through future product launches, content and activations

ATLANTA, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coleman® and Kane Brown announced the launch of the limited-edition Coleman x Kane Brown Collection, the debut release from the brand's first-ever music partnership and long-term collaboration with award-winning, multi-platinum country global superstar Kane Brown. Inspired by Brown's life on tour, love for the outdoors, and favorite summer traditions, the collection features a custom Steel-Belted Hard Cooler, Soft Cooler Sling, and Stainless-Steel Tumbler, with a Snap 'N Go™ Hard Collapsible Cooler arriving later this year. Reimagining Coleman classics through Brown's signature style, the limited-edition collection offers fans a collectible take on outdoor essentials featuring Kane-inspired design details and his signature "KB" branding.

Coleman® and Kane Brown Celebrate Multi-Year Partnership with the Launch of Limited-Edition Collection. Coleman® and Kane Brown Celebrate Multi-Year Partnership with the Launch of Limited-Edition Collection.

A longtime outdoorsman, Brown has incorporated Coleman products into both his personal life and professional life on the road. The collaboration builds on Coleman's sponsorship of The High Road Tour, where Coleman gear traveled alongside Brown and his crew, appearing backstage and helping power the moments between performances. As Coleman's official ambassador, Brown will influence product development and activations while introducing the brand to new audiences across music, culture, and lifestyle.

"I love the line I was able to create with Coleman," said Kane Brown. "From the cups that we use on stage every night to toast the fans to the limited-edition Snap 'N Go cooler, coming this Fall. I have really enjoyed working with the Coleman team on this collection and showing fans the products I use at my home, on the road, and at the beach. I hope everyone enjoys them as much as I do."

"As our first country music brand ambassador, Kane embodies our brand purpose by inspiring the next generation to forge their own outdoor traditions," said Jimmy Jia, Global Vice President of Brand Management, Outdoor & Recreation at Newell Brands. "From tailgates to backyard parties to life on the road with his crew, he uses our products in authentic ways every day. Together, we've created an exclusive capsule that reflects Coleman and Kane's distinct trailblazing style."

Kane Brown's Summer Essentials

The inaugural Coleman x Kane Brown Collection features a Steel-Belted Hard Cooler, Soft Cooler Sling, and Stainless-Steel Tumbler, with a Snap 'N Go™ Hard Collapsible Cooler arriving later this year. Drawing inspiration from tailgates before shows, beach trips with family, and life on tour, Brown helped shape the collection's colors, graphics, and product selections to reflect how he spends his time outdoors. Each piece features unique colorways and design details personally selected by Brown, complete with his iconic "KB" logo or signature, offering fans functional outdoor essentials inspired by his life both on the road and at home.

Kane's Steel-Belted Hard Cooler: Durable steel cooler with 4-day ice retention, 85-can capacity, and built-in bottle opener, featuring Kane's etched signature ($239.99)

Durable steel cooler with 4-day ice retention, 85-can capacity, and built-in bottle opener, featuring Kane's etched signature ($239.99) Kane's Soft Cooler Sling: Hands-free cooler bag with adjustable sling, 6-can capacity, and 12+ hours of cooling, featuring Kane's iconic "KB" logo ($21.99)

Hands-free cooler bag with adjustable sling, 6-can capacity, and 12+ hours of cooling, featuring Kane's iconic "KB" logo ($21.99) Kane's Stainless-Steel Tumbler : Vacuum-insulated 20oz tumbler that keeps drinks cold for 18 hours or hot for 6 hours, featuring an iridescent finish, sweatproof design and splash-resistant lid, and iconic "KB" logo ($34.99)

: Vacuum-insulated 20oz tumbler that keeps drinks cold for 18 hours or hot for 6 hours, featuring an iridescent finish, sweatproof design and splash-resistant lid, and iconic "KB" logo ($34.99) Coming Soon: Kane's Snap 'N Go Hard Collapsible Cooler: Portable 45QT collapsible cooler, with 2-day ice retention, 76-can capacity, that folds to one-third its size, complete with exclusive Kane Brown typography ($229.99). Visit Coleman.com today to sign-up for launch updates.

The limited-edition Coleman x Kane Brown Collection will be available beginning July 22, 2026, while supplies last on Coleman.com.

An Exclusive First Look

To celebrate the launch, Coleman and Brown hosted an exclusive preview event at Kane Brown's Broadway bar in Nashville, where guests received an immersive first look at the limited-edition collection through hands-on product experiences and outdoor-inspired activations. Attendees included Brown's friends and family, who joined him in raising a toast to the collaboration ahead of its official debut.

The Next Chapter of Coleman x Kane Brown

The collection marks the first chapter of Coleman and Brown's broader multi-year collaboration, which will continue to bring together outdoor recreation, music, and fan engagement through future products, experiences, and content. Later this year, the collection will expand with a highly anticipated custom Kane Brown-inspired Snap 'N Go™ cooler. Fans are invited to sign up for launch updates now on Coleman.com.

For more information, visit Coleman.com or follow @ColemanUSA on social media. And to keep up with Kane Brown, follow INSTAGRAM, TIKTOK, and FACEBOOK.

ABOUT COLEMAN

For over 120 years, The Coleman Company, Inc. has been a trusted partner for unforgettable moments outside. Whether you're cheering on your team or enjoying a cookout with friends, Coleman makes every outdoor adventure more memorable. We believe that the joy of outdoor gatherings brings people closer together—strengthening bonds and creating lasting memories. To learn more, visit coleman.com and follow us on Instagram.

ABOUT NEWELL BRANDS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

ABOUT KANE BROWN:

Named "the future of country music" (Billboard), Multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning singer/songwriter Kane Brown "didn't fit the country music mold. So he made his own." (The New York Times). Kicking off 2026 strong, Brown just released his song "Woman," which follows the success of his widely acclaimed 2025 record, The High Road. Listen to the song HERE.

Brown first broke onto the scene with the arrival of his self-titled, 2X Platinum debut album (2016), where he became the first artist ever to lead all five of Billboard's main country charts simultaneously and topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart for more than 13 weeks and earned two of the most-streamed country songs of all time (chart-topping singles Diamond Certified "Heaven," and "What Ifs"). His album Experiment (2018) hit #1 on the Billboard Top 200 all genre list-becoming the first Country artist in more than 24 years to top the chart with a sophomore album. Brown released his multi-song project Mixtape Vol. 1- which earned Brown an ACM Award nomination for Album of the Year (2021) and an ACM win for "Video of the Year."

Expanding beyond music, Brown has stepped into film and television, guest starring on 9-1-1: Nashville, and serving as executive producer on Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch. He is also the founder of Verse2, a publishing venture in partnership with Sony Music Publishing, further solidifying his growing influence across the industry. This summer, Brown also opened his new Nashville bar, Kane Brown's On Broadway, marking his latest entrepreneurial venture and expansion in Music City.

Named to Time's 100 most influential people in the world (2021), Kane Brown has ascended from independently built social media notability to an ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee (2023 & 2024) - and has become one of country music's most accomplished mainstays and global entertainers.

With 13 chart-topping No. 1 singles at Country radio, internationally sold out tours and stadium dates, Brown continues to garner a series of milestones that continue to expand the perception of country music and break musical boundaries- from being named to the Time100 list (2021) to becoming the first black artist in history to headline and sell out Boston's historic Fenway Park (2023) to his win ACM Video of the Year (2021) and multiple ACM, Billboard, AMA, CMT and People's Choice Award nominations, including most recently, his recognition by the People's Choice Country Awards with a Country Champion Award win.

Brown has also earned numerous accolades for his ongoing work with The Boys & Girls Club, including the Country Radio Seminar (CRS) Humanitarian Award and the Champion of Youth Award from The Boys & Girls Club.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

[email protected]

PRESS CONTACTS:

Carleen Donovan, [email protected]

Kaeleah Isaac, [email protected]

SOURCE Newell Brands