Sharpie® and Under Armour® Launch Limited-Edition D. Fox x Sharpie Capsule Collection

Inspired by De'Aaron Fox's journey and creative instincts, the collaboration celebrates the connection between basketball, sneaker culture and bold self-expression.

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Sharpie® and Under Armour unveil the limited-edition D. Fox x Sharpie Capsule Collection, transforming hand-drawn Sharpie sketches inspired by De'Aaron Fox's story into a performance-driven footwear and apparel collection

The collaboration is headlined by the Fox 2 x Sharpie basketball shoe

The collection launches exclusively at UnderArmour.com on July 23

ATLANTA, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Before the bright lights, sold-out arenas, and NBA All-Star appearances, there were school notebooks filled with sketches inspired by big dreams.Sharpie® and Under Armour, two iconic brands rooted in performance and self-expression, bring that creative ritual to life with the limited-edition D. Fox x Sharpie Capsule Collection, imagining what UA athlete De'Aaron Fox's notebook might have looked like as a young athlete. Headlined by the Fox 2 x Sharpie basketball shoe, the collection blends elite performance with the creativity and individuality that define Fox on and off the court.

D. Fox x Sharpie Capsule Collection D. Fox x Sharpie Capsule Collection

The Fox 2 x Sharpie shoe combines Under Armour's latest performance innovations with artwork inspired by the people, moments and memories that have shaped his journey. Graphics throughout the shoe include "Swipa," his nickname and a nod to his elite ability to steal the ball, alongside poppies honoring his daughter and a crown representing his son. Every graphic began as a Sharpie sketch before evolving into the shoe's final design, capturing the imagination and self-expression that can only begin with putting marker to paper.

"I love that this collection captures that feeling of being a kid, sketching in notebooks and letting your imagination lead the way," said Fox. "All of the Sharpie designs especially on the shoe hold a special meaning for me and represent different moments in my journey. Whether your passion is basketball, art or something completely different, the message for me with this collection is don't be afraid to express yourself and be bold in pursuing your passions."

The limited-edition Fox 2 x Sharpie shoe retails for $130 and will be available exclusively at UnderArmour.com beginning July 23. It launches alongside a limited capsule of t-shirts, hoodies, and shorts for adults and youth, each featuring hand-drawn, "Swipa"-inspired artwork.

An additional Sharpie® x Under Armour capsule will launch later this fall, spanning apparel, footwear and accessories inspired by the many ways young athletes express their creativity – from playbooks to sketchbooks.

For decades, athletes, artists and sneaker enthusiasts have reached for Sharpie to personalize everything from notebooks and posters to basketballs, jerseys and sneakers. The collection celebrates that enduring role in creative expression, inspiring fans to leave their own mark.

"Sneaker culture has always been fueled by creativity and individuality, and Sharpie has been part of that story for decades," said Kris Malkoski, President of the Learning and Development Segment at Newell Brands. "Whether you're sketching a new idea, customizing your favorite pair of sneakers or creating something entirely original, Sharpie gives people the confidence to express themselves. That's what makes this collaboration with Under Armour so exciting."

"Great performance starts with preparation, confidence and the freedom to express yourself," said Yuron White, SVP, GM of Sportswear and Collabs at Under Armour. "This collection celebrates those qualities through De'Aaron's story. It's a celebration of the creativity that's often part of every athlete's journey long before the spotlight."

Fans can bring their own creativity to life with Sharpie markers, available at retailers nationwide. To explore the full line of Sharpie products, visit Sharpie.com.

About Sharpie®

In 1964, the iconic Sharpie Fine black marker became the first pen-style permanent marker, and today Sharpie offers a wide selection of permanent markers, pens, highlighters, and more for the classroom, the office, and at home. Having perfected the permanent marker, Sharpie has gone on to innovate across all types of writing tools. Made to write on, stand out on, and stay on practically any surface, it is the Permanent Marker born for courageous self-expression that never, ever fades from glory. All Sharpie products are designed for precision and performance to bring your vision to life, transforming the ordinary to bold and creative with intensely brilliant colors that elicit vibrant impressions. The ink dries quickly and resists water and fading, allowing creations to stand the test of time. Permanent Markers from Sharpie are made to write on various mediums including paper, plastic, metal, and most other surfaces.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., based in Baltimore, Maryland, is a global performance brand committed to empowering athletes everywhere. Since 1996, the company has advanced how athletes train, compete, and recover through innovative apparel, footwear, and accessories. In partnership with elite athletes and game changers, Under Armour is shaping the future of sport and inspiring those who strive for more. Learn more at http://about.underarmour.com.

SOURCE Newell Brands