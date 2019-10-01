Ball Park® Brand Creates First-Ever Trading Card Set to Honor the Unsung Heroes of the Game: Hot Dog Vendors

Following a nationwide search, this unique trading card set features 12 hot dog vendors forever immortalized for their dedication to the craft. Hailing from Detroit, Los Angeles, New York and other cities across the country, these individuals represent the thousands of men and women who spend countless innings delivering this fan-favorite food. From a rookie to a 40-year veteran, the trading cards feature vendors that have more than 220 years of experience combined.

"It is hard to imagine a hot summer day at the ball park without a delicious hot dog and the dedicated vendors who deliver them," said Rachel Friedstat, senior brand manager for the Ball Park brand. "We honor all of the hot dog heroes across stadiums nationwide with this unique trading card set, and we encourage fans to join us as we tip our hat to these all-stars."

The limited-edition hot dog vendor card set was inspired by the collectibles that Americans have treasured for decades. This set includes images of each vendor, details of their experience and other fun personal facts. Fans can view the full cards digitally by visiting www.ballparkbrand.com/hot-dog-heroes.

About Ball Park® Brand

The Ball Park brand was launched in 1957 in response to a request for a hot dog from the owner of the Detroit Tigers baseball team and today, is an official partner of the Detroit Tigers. The Ball Park frank was such a success, it was expanded nationally. Ball Park products can be found in supermarkets, convenience stores and a variety of sports venues. For more information, visit www.ballparkbrand.com.

