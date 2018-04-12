Ball Recognizes Six Plants with Most Notable 2017 Sustainability Achievements

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) is distinguishing six of its metal packaging manufacturing plants with the R. David Hoover Sustainability Award for significant progress toward the company's sustainability and business goals, which include making the can the most sustainable package in the supply chain.

The annual award recognizes one plant in each division of Ball's Global Beverage Packaging and Food & Aerosol Packaging businesses for year-over-year and longer-term operational improvements, as well as the plant team's commitment to acting as product stewards, community ambassadors and team players.

The most sustainable plants of 2017 and their achievement highlights include:

Global Beverage Packaging

Brasília, Brazil (Beverage Packaging South America): The Brasília plant, which is receiving the award for the second consecutive year, achieved another year without a recordable incident, increased its year-over-year water efficiency by 14 percent, reduced its year-over-year normalized natural gas usage by 23 percent, and promoted the can's sustainability credentials in and around their plant.

(Beverage Packaging South America): The Brasília plant, which is receiving the award for the second consecutive year, achieved another year without a recordable incident, increased its year-over-year water efficiency by 14 percent, reduced its year-over-year normalized natural gas usage by 23 percent, and promoted the can's sustainability credentials in and around their plant. Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin , USA (Beverage Packaging North & Central America ): The plant cut its total recordable incident rate (TRIR) in half over the previous year, reduced its normalized electricity use by 10 percent, increased its water efficiency by 19 percent, and hosted more than a dozen community events at their facility, including Ball's annual Let's Can Hunger food drive.

(Beverage Packaging North & ): The plant cut its total recordable incident rate (TRIR) in half over the previous year, reduced its normalized electricity use by 10 percent, increased its water efficiency by 19 percent, and hosted more than a dozen community events at their facility, including Ball's annual Let's food drive. Foshan, China (Beverage Packaging Asia Pacific & Beverage Packaging Africa, Middle East & Asia ): The Foshan plant reduced its TRIR by 64 percent over the previous year, reduced its normalized water use by 6 percent, reduced its normalized waste generation by 4 percent and increased its recycling rate by another 8 percentage points.

(Beverage Packaging Asia Pacific & Beverage Packaging Africa, & ): The Foshan plant reduced its TRIR by 64 percent over the previous year, reduced its normalized water use by 6 percent, reduced its normalized waste generation by 4 percent and increased its recycling rate by another 8 percentage points. La Selva, Spain (Beverage Packaging Europe): The plant achieved zero recordable incidents, reduced its year-over-year normalized natural gas usage by 6 percent, supported "Cada Lata Cuenta," the Spanish version of the Every Can Counts recycling program, and were exceptional team players by providing ceaseless support during construction and ramp up of Ball's new beverage can plant near Madrid, Spain .

Food & Aerosol Packaging

Ahmedabad, India (Ball Aerocan): Ahmedabad reduced its year-over-year normalized natural gas usage by more than 16 percent, reduced its normalized water use by more than 28 percent and the team volunteered to support flood victims in Gujarat after heavy rain struck the region around the plant in June and July 2017 .

(Ball Aerocan): Ahmedabad reduced its year-over-year normalized natural gas usage by more than 16 percent, reduced its normalized water use by more than 28 percent and the team volunteered to support flood victims in Gujarat after heavy rain struck the region around the plant in June and . Horsham, Pennsylvania , USA (Ball Tinplate): The plant reduced its TRIR by 54 percent over the previous year, reduced its normalized electricity use by 11 percent, sent zero waste to landfill, and promoted the recyclability of aerosol cans in the local community.

"Congratulations to the 2017 Hoover Sustainability Award winners, who demonstrated an ongoing commitment to improving the sustainability of our operations and our products," said John A. Hayes, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Their efforts and the dedication of all of our plants and employees are critical to achieving our long-term goals of creating value for all of our stakeholders and making the can the most sustainable package."

Ball established the R. David Hoover Sustainability Award in 2011 in honor of the company's former chairman, president and CEO, who was a key driver in the development of Ball's formal sustainability program.

Later this year, Ball will release its 2018 sustainability report, as well as updated, third-party verified sustainability data on www.ball.com. For more information about Ball's ongoing sustainability efforts, please visit www.ball.com/sustainability.

