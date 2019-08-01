Ball Reports Improved Second Quarter Results

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) today reported, on a U.S. GAAP basis, second quarter 2019 net earnings attributable to the corporation of $197 million (including the net effect of after-tax charges of $22 million, or 6 cents per diluted share for business consolidation and other non-comparable costs) or 58 cents per diluted share, on sales of $3.0 billion, compared to $119 million net earnings attributable to the corporation, or 34 cents per diluted share (including the net effect of after-tax charges of $88 million, or 24 cents per diluted share for business consolidation and other non-comparable costs), on sales of $3.1 billion in 2018. Results for the first six months of 2019 were net earnings attributable to the corporation of $314 million, or 92 cents per diluted share, on sales of $5.8 billion, compared to $244 million net earnings attributable to the corporation, or 68 cents per diluted share, on sales of $5.9 billion for the first six months of 2018.

Ball's second quarter and year-to-date 2019 comparable earnings per diluted share were 64 cents and $1.13, respectively versus second quarter and year-to-date 2018 comparable earnings per diluted share of 58 cents and $1.09, respectively.

Results reflect the sale of the company's U.S. steel food and steel aerosol business effective July 31, 2018. References to volume data represent units shipped in respective periods. Details of comparable segment earnings, business consolidation activities and other non-comparable items can be found in the notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements that accompany this news release.

"Strong demand trends in both our metal beverage packaging and aerospace businesses continue. During the quarter, rising global beverage can demand driven by continued specialty can growth from new product introductions by our customers and initial efforts by existing customers to shift established brands to aluminum packaging, resulted in tight supply conditions for specialty cans and higher short-term costs to serve growth, particularly in North and South America. Overall global volumes were up nearly 5 percent driven by a 13 percent increase in global specialty volumes. As we look forward in the near term, recent specialty can manufacturing line speed ups across our existing global plant network will allow us to keep pace with our customers' needs for infinitely recyclable aluminum packaging," said John A. Hayes, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

"As we look out over the next 12 to 36 months, higher than expected growth in our global beverage container businesses will require additional investment and, when combined with recently negotiated contracts and our aerospace technologies being leveraged across multiple customer platforms, the stage is set for an exciting multi-year period of growth, innovation and disciplined capital allocation for our company."

Beverage Packaging, North and Central America

Beverage packaging, North and Central America, comparable segment operating earnings for the second quarter 2019 were $141 million on sales of $1.3 billion compared to $157 million on sales of $1.2 billion in the second quarter 2018. For the first six months, comparable segment operating earnings were $259 million on sales of $2.4 billion compared to $270 million on sales of $2.3 billion during the same period in 2018.

Mid-single digit volume growth during the quarter was more than offset by approximately $35 million of previously disclosed unfavorable U.S. aluminum scrap rates and incremental costs to serve strong specialty can growth from newly commissioned production lines.

In the second half of 2019, continued volume growth, net fixed cost savings, lower start-up costs, mix and improved aluminum can sheet availability are expected to add significantly to results. Beyond 2019, favorable contractual terms, customers' growth projections for specialty cans and manufacturing efficiencies on new assets will drive year-over-year improvement.

Beverage Packaging, South America

Beverage packaging, South America, comparable segment operating earnings for the second quarter of 2019 were $65 million on sales of $377 million, compared to $66 million on sales of $379 million during the same period in 2018. For the first six months, comparable segment operating earnings were $133 million on sales of $818 million compared to $164 million on sales of $838 million during the same period in 2018.

Consistent with last quarter, low-teens segment volume growth was unable to offset fully the previously disclosed conclusion of the third-party end sales agreement as part of the Rexam acquisition. Industry beverage can demand in South America, particularly in Brazil, remains strong as beer customers continue to shift packaging mix from returnable glass to aluminum cans and overall consumption of alcohol and non-alcoholic products improved. The company's new beverage can manufacturing plant in Paraguay is scheduled to begin production in late 2019. As we look forward, year-over-year performance is expected to accelerate as we cycle out of difficult comparisons.

Beverage Packaging, Europe

Beverage packaging, Europe, comparable segment operating earnings for the second quarter of 2019 were $87 million on sales of $715 million, compared to $75 million on sales of $703 million in the second quarter 2018. For the first six months, comparable segment operating earnings were $151 million on sales of $1.4 billion compared to $135 million on sales of $1.3 billion during the same period in 2018.

Second quarter segment earnings reflect high single-digit can demand growth across Europe offset by euro earnings translation. Segment volume was driven by packaging mix shift to cans in the water, carbonated soft drink and beer categories and mid-teens growth for energy drinks. New lines in the company's existing Widnau, Switzerland, and Belgrade, Serbia, facilities that began production in January were running at full capacity during the quarter.

Positive volume momentum continues as certain customers continue to adjust a portion of their packaging filling assets to aluminum beverage packaging from single-serve plastics, particularly in Northern Europe.

Aerospace

Aerospace comparable segment operating earnings for the second quarter 2019 were $38 million on sales of $379 million, compared to $24 million on sales of $290 million in the second quarter 2018. For the first six months, comparable segment operating earnings were $68 million on sales of $707 million compared to $49 million on sales of $554 million during the same period in 2018.

During the quarter, NASA's Green Propellant Infusion Mission (GPIM), built by Ball, was successfully launched, fully commissioned and is currently performing beyond expectations. Program execution remains strong across the business and year-to-date the company hired approximately 600 people with an additional 600 employees expected to be hired by year end. To serve continued momentum, additional infrastructure growth capital will be deployed in the second half of 2019 and throughout 2020. Contracts already won, but not yet booked into current contracted backlog is $4.8 billion. Quarterly year-over-year segment earnings improvement will continue throughout 2019 and beyond.

Non-reportable

Year-over-year results in non-reportable reflect the dilutive impact of the July 31, 2018, sale of the U.S. steel food and steel aerosol business partially offset by low-single digit volume growth in the company's retained global aluminum aerosol business driven by demand for personal care aluminum aerosol packaging. Additional businesses supporting non-reportable include aluminum beverage can manufacturing operations in AMEA and Asia. Despite the previously announced Chinese asset sale, non-reportable results are expected to improve year-over-year in the second half.

Outlook

"The company's financial position is strong. We have ample financial flexibility to accelerate disciplined growth investments and return significant value to shareholders," said Scott C. Morrison, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

"Our long-term growth outlook continues to develop at a rate higher than we originally anticipated. While in the short term, we have experienced growing pains relative to certain costs, we are deploying capital in our businesses to capture this growth, including but not limited to the further build out of our aerospace manufacturing facilities, a new multi-line facility in Brazil that is secured by multi-year contracts, new beverage can lines in our Rome, Georgia, and Fort Worth, Texas, facilities, as well as additional line speed ups and conversions in North America and Europe. Our 2019 financial goals originally laid out in mid-2016 remain largely intact, and we expect to exceed our long-term 10 to 15 percent diluted earnings per share growth goal during 2019 and over the next several years," Hayes said.

Condensed Financial Statements (Second Quarter 2019)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

































Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended





June 30,





June 30, ($ in millions, except per share amounts)

2019

2018



2019

2018



























Net sales

$ 3,017

$ 3,101



$ 5,802

$ 5,886



























Costs and expenses

























Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization)



(2,428)



(2,484)





(4,681)



(4,721) Depreciation and amortization



(171)



(178)





(341)



(358) Selling, general and administrative



(111)



(127)





(238)



(239) Business consolidation and other activities



-



(69)





(14)



(99)





(2,710)



(2,858)





(5,274)



(5,417)



























Earnings before interest and taxes



307



243





528



469



























Interest expense



(81)



(77)





(158)



(150) Debt refinancing and other costs



-



-





(4)



(1) Total interest expense



(81)



(77)





(162)



(151) Earnings before taxes



226



166





366



318 Tax (provision) benefit



(31)



(46)





(41)



(80) Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax



2



-





(11)



7



























Net earnings



197



120





314



245



























Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests



-



(1)





-



(1)



























Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 197

$ 119



$ 314

$ 244



























Earnings per share:

























Basic

$ 0.59

$ 0.34



$ 0.94

$ 0.70 Diluted

$ 0.58

$ 0.34



$ 0.92

$ 0.68



























Weighted average shares outstanding (000s):

























Basic



332,825



348,221





333,528



349,212 Diluted



341,637



354,904





342,233



356,276

Condensed Financial Statements (Second Quarter 2019)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





















Six Months Ended







June 30,

($ in millions)

2019

2018

















Cash Flows from Operating Activities:













Net earnings

$ 314

$ 245

Depreciation and amortization



341



358

Business consolidation and other activities



14



99

Deferred tax provision (benefit)



(7)



37

Other, net



6



48

Changes in working capital



(415)



(353)

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities



253



434

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:













Capital expenditures



(275)



(444)

Business dispositions



-



(45)

Other, net



11



39

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(264)



(450)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:













Changes in borrowings, net



590



421

Net issuances (purchases) of common stock



(388)



(175)

Dividends



(83)



(70)

Other, net



(12)



(12)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities



107



164

Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



12



(50)

Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



108



98

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period



728



459

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period (a)

$ 836

$ 557







(a) Includes $63 million of cash and cash equivalents reported in assets held for sale in Ball's unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2019.

Condensed Financial Statements (Second Quarter 2019)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



















June 30,

($ in millions)

2019

2018

















Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 764

$ 549

Receivables, net



1,956



2,013

Inventories, net



1,183



1,257

Other current assets



160



206

Assets held for sale



470



850

Total current assets



4,533



4,875

Property, plant and equipment, net



4,385



4,473

Goodwill



4,433



4,516

Intangible assets, net



2,104



2,305

Other assets



1,654



1,366

















Total assets

$ 17,109

$ 17,535

















Liabilities and Equity













Current liabilities













Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

$ 392

$ 176

Payables and other accrued liabilities



3,560



3,553

Liabilities held for sale



182



225

Total current liabilities



4,134



3,954

Long-term debt



6,916



7,171

Other long-term liabilities



2,495



2,415

Equity



3,564



3,995

















Total liabilities and equity

$ 17,109

$ 17,535



Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements (Second Quarter 2019) 1. Business Segment Information

Ball's operations are organized and reviewed by management along its product lines and geographical areas and presented in the four reportable segments outlined below:

Beverage packaging, North and Central America : Consists of operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico that manufacture and sell metal beverage containers.

Beverage packaging, South America : Consists of operations in Brazil, Argentina and Chile that manufacture and sell metal beverage containers.

Beverage packaging, Europe : Consists of operations in numerous countries in Europe, including Russia, that manufacture and sell metal beverage containers.

Aerospace : Consists of operations that manufacture and sell aerospace and other related products and the provision of services used in the defense, civil space and commercial space industries.

Other consists of non-reportable segments located in Africa, Middle East and Asia (beverage packaging, AMEA) and Asia Pacific (beverage packaging, Asia Pacific) that manufacture and sell metal beverage containers; a non-reportable segment that manufactures and sells aerosol containers, extruded aluminum aerosol containers and aluminum slugs (aerosol packaging); undistributed corporate expenses; intercompany eliminations and other business activities.

The company also has investments in operations in Guatemala, Panama, South Korea, the U.S. and Vietnam that are accounted for under the equity method of accounting and, accordingly, those results are not included in segment sales or earnings.

1. Business Segment Information (continued)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,

($ in millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018



























Net sales























Beverage packaging, North and Central America $ 1,286

$ 1,241

$ 2,417

$ 2,276

Beverage packaging, South America

377



379



818



838

Beverage packaging, Europe

715



703



1,353



1,312

Aerospace

379



290



707



554

Reportable segment sales

2,757



2,613



5,295



4,980

Other

260



488



507



906

Net sales $ 3,017

$ 3,101

$ 5,802

$ 5,886



























Comparable operating earnings























Beverage packaging, North and Central America $ 141

$ 157

$ 259

$ 270

Beverage packaging, South America

65



66



133



164

Beverage packaging, Europe

87



75



151



135

Aerospace

38



24



68



49

Reportable segment comparable operating earnings

331



322



611



618



























Other (a)

16



30



11



34

Comparable operating earnings

347



352



622



652

Reconciling items























Business consolidation and other activities

-



(69)



(14)



(99)

Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles

(40)



(40)



(80)



(84)

Earnings before interest and taxes $ 307

$ 243

$ 528

$ 469







(a) Includes undistributed corporate expenses, net, of $16 million and $21 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $39 million and $43 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

2. Non-Comparable Items































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

($ in millions)

2019

2018

2019

2018





























Non-comparable items - income (expense)

























Beverage packaging, North and Central America

























Business consolidation and other activities

























Facility closure costs (1)

$ (5)

$ -

$ (6)

$ 3

Individually insignificant items



-



1



-



(5)

Other non-comparable items

























Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



(7)



(6)



(15)



(16)

Total beverage packaging, North and Central America



(12)



(5)



(21)



(18)





























Beverage packaging, South America

























Business consolidation and other activities

























Brazilian indirect taxes (2)



56



-



56



-

Facility closure costs (3)



(16)



-



(16)



-

Individually insignificant items



(3)



(1)



(4)



(1)

Other non-comparable items

























Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



(14)



(14)



(28)



(28)

Total beverage packaging, South America



23



(15)



8



(29)





























Beverage packaging, Europe

























Business consolidation and other activities

























Facility closure and restructuring costs (4)



(13)



(3)



(11)



(13)

Individually insignificant items



(3)



(1)



(4)



(1)

Other non-comparable items

























Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



(16)



(18)



(33)



(36)

Total beverage packaging, Europe



(32)



(22)



(48)



(50)





























Other

























Business consolidation and other activities

























Divestment Business indemnities



-



(2)



-



(2)

Rexam acquisition related compensation arrangements (5)



(3)



(4)



(7)



(15)

Consolidation charges (6)



-



(4)



-



(4)

Loss on sale of U.S. steel food and steel aerosol business



-



(41)



-



(41)

Transaction related and other costs for the U.S. steel food and steel aerosol sale



-



(4)



-



(4)

Transaction related costs for the China business sale (7)



(3)



-



(16)



-

Individually insignificant items



(10)



(10)



(6)



(16)

Other non-comparable items

























Share of equity method affiliate non-comparable costs (8)



(4)



-



(16)



-

Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



(3)



(2)



(4)



(4)

Debt refinancing and other costs



-



-



(4)



(1)

Total other



(23)



(67)



(53)



(87)

































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,





2019

2018

2019

2018





























Total business consolidation and other activities



-



(69)



(14)



(99)

Total other non-comparable items



(44)



(40)



(100)



(85)

Total non-comparable items



(44)



(109)



(114)



(184)





























Discrete non-comparable tax items (9)



10



(6)



10



(6)

Tax effect on business consolidation and other activities



-



17



5



25

Tax effect on other non-comparable items



12



10



27



22

Total non-comparable tax items



22



21



42



41

Total non-comparable items, net of tax

$ (22)

$ (88)

$ (72)

$ (143)







(1) In August 2017, the company announced the closure of its beverage can manufacturing facilities in Chatsworth, California, and Longview, Texas, and its beverage end manufacturing facility in Birmingham, Alabama. The Birmingham plant ceased production during the second quarter of 2018, and the Longview and Chatsworth plants ceased production during the third quarter of 2018. In December 2018, the company completed the sale of its closed manufacturing facility in Chatsworth, California. Charges in the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, and credits in the six months ended June 30, 2018, were the result of updated estimates for the costs of employee severance and benefits and facility shutdown costs.



(2) The company recorded gains related to indirect tax contingencies in Brazil. Our Brazilian subsidiaries filed lawsuits in 2014 and 2015 to challenge the Brazilian tax authorities regarding the computation of certain indirect taxes, claiming amounts were overpaid to the tax authorities as a result of being charged a tax on a tax. The amounts recorded in business consolidation and other activities related to periods prior to 2019. As these and other comparable cases are resolved and the amounts claimed become realizable, the company will record gains, which may result in material reimbursements to the company and cannot be estimated at this time.



(3) Charges in the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, were comprised of facility shutdown costs, asset impairment, accelerated depreciation and other costs related to restructuring activities.



(4) During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, the company recorded charges for asset impairments, accelerated depreciation and inventory impairments related to plant closures and restructuring activities.



(5) During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, the company incurred charges for compensation arrangements associated with the Rexam acquisition and integration.



(6) During 2018, the former food and aerosol packaging segment recorded charges for employee severance and benefits, asset impairment, accelerated depreciation and inventory impairment related to consolidation activities.



(7) In December 2018, the company announced an agreement to sell its beverage packaging facilities in China. Charges for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, were comprised of estimated employee severance costs and professional fees associated with the transaction.



(8) The company recorded its proportional share of non-comparable costs of its equity method affiliate, Ball Metalpack. Charges for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, are for purchase accounting related intangible amortization and business consolidation costs. These charges were recorded in the line equity in results of affiliates, net of tax in Ball's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of earnings.



(9) During 2019, the company obtained a tax benefit as a result of certain legal entities in Brazil being restructured. During 2018, the company incurred foreign exchange losses on its deferred tax balances in Brazil following the devaluation of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar. Foreign exchange gains and losses on the deferred tax balances were not significant in 2019 or in years prior to 2018.

3. Non-U.S. GAAP Measures

Non-U.S. GAAP Measures – Non-U.S. GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. They should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Presentations of earnings and cash flows presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are available in the company's earnings releases and quarterly and annual regulatory filings. Information reconciling forward-looking U.S. GAAP measures to non-U.S. GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort. We have not provided guidance for the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, as they are not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to certain special items, including restructuring charges, business consolidation and other costs, gains and losses related to acquisition and divestiture of businesses, the ultimate outcome of certain legal or tax proceedings and other non-comparable items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could be material to our results computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Comparable Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Comparable EBITDA), Comparable Operating Earnings, Comparable Net Earnings, Comparable Diluted Earnings Per Share and Net Debt – Comparable EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, business consolidation and other non-comparable costs. Comparable Operating Earnings is earnings before interest, taxes, business consolidation and other non-comparable costs. Comparable Net Earnings is net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation before business consolidation and other non-comparable costs after tax. Comparable Diluted Earnings Per Share is Comparable Net Earnings divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. We use Comparable EBITDA, Comparable Operating Earnings, Comparable Net Earnings, and Comparable Diluted Earnings Per Share internally to evaluate the company's operating performance. Net Debt is total debt less cash and cash equivalents, which are derived directly from the company's financial statements. Ball management uses Net Debt to Comparable EBITDA and Comparable EBITDA to interest expense as metrics to monitor the credit quality of Ball Corporation.

Please see the company's website for further details of the company's non-U.S. GAAP financial measures at www.ball.com/investors under the "FINANCIALS" tab.