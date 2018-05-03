Ball Reports Strong First Quarter Results; Accelerates Share Repurchase Program and Reaffirms 2019 Long-Term Goals

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) today reported, on a U.S. GAAP basis, first quarter 2018 net earnings attributable to the corporation of $125 million (including the net effect of after-tax charges of $55 million, or 15 cents per diluted share for business consolidation, debt refinancing and other non-comparable costs) or 35 cents per diluted share, on sales of $2.8 billion, compared to $68 million attributable to the corporation, or 19 cents per diluted share (including the net effect of after-tax charges of $68 million, or 19 cents per diluted share for business consolidation and other non-comparable costs), on sales of $2.5 billion in 2017. Ball's first quarter 2018 comparable net earnings were $180 million, or 50 cents per diluted share, compared to $136 million, or 38 cents per diluted share in 2017.

Earnings per share figures include the impact of the company's two-for-one stock split effective May 16, 2017. Details of comparable segment earnings, business consolidation activities and other non-comparable costs, and entries recorded in 2017 related to the Rexam acquisition can be found in the notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements that accompany this news release.

"Ball Corporation started the year strong, posting improved performance across each of our product lines, with comparable operating earnings up 13 percent in our global beverage operations, 19 percent in our aerospace business and 10 percent in our food and aerosol business and with lower overall corporate costs year-over-year. In our global beverage can business, overall volumes were up low single-digits in the quarter, driven largely by continued strong performance in South America and Europe. Global consumers continue to support the beverage can as the most sustainable package relative to less environmentally friendly packages. In addition, our food and aerosol segment improved operational efficiencies on recently deployed tinplate flat sheet production and aluminum aerosol capital investments and our aerospace business grew operating earnings in line with revenue growth," said John A. Hayes, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

"Our numerous growth capital and network optimization projects to align our beverage can portfolio are on track, and our aerospace infrastructure expansion projects are ahead of schedule and will support the ramp up of significant multi-year programs and labor growth. With this momentum, we have begun to accelerate the return of capital to our shareholders, and we continue to reaffirm our financial goals of $2 billion of comparable EBITDA and in excess of $1 billion of free cash flow in 2019."

Beverage Packaging, North and Central America

Beverage packaging, North and Central America, comparable segment operating earnings in the first quarter of 2018 were $113 million on sales of $1 billion, compared to $123 million on sales of $949 million in the first quarter 2017.

Year-over-year results were lower due to the anticipated effect of start-up costs, lower volumes and higher freight associated with the multi-plant network optimization program offset by savings associated with the mid-2017 plant closure. Overall segment volume was down 3 percent, with growth in Mexican beer imports, craft and other alcoholic categories, and specialty can sizes for carbonated soft drinks and sparkling water offset by continued U.S. megabeer declines and our disciplined value over volume approach to standard 12-ounce packaging in select U.S. locations.

The construction of a state-of-the-art specialty beverage can manufacturing facility in Goodyear, Arizona, is on track with production beginning early in the second half of 2018. The net $50 million of fixed cost savings associated with the North American optimization program is anticipated to benefit fourth quarter 2018 and beyond.

Beverage Packaging, South America

Beverage packaging, South America, comparable segment operating earnings in the first quarter of 2018 were $98 million on sales of $459 million, compared to $58 million on sales of $371 million in the first quarter of 2017.

First quarter segment volumes were up 10 percent with favorable Brazilian beer consumption momentum continuing into 2018 combined with the packaging mix shift from two-way glass to beverage cans continuing across South America. Given the growing demand for environmentally friendly aluminum beverage packaging across South America, particularly in Argentina, previously announced can line expansions will ramp up at a faster pace. As expected, Ball continues to benefit from third-party end sales as part of the Rexam acquisition and concurrent divestment of certain Brazilian assets.



Beverage Packaging, Europe

Beverage packaging, Europe, comparable segment operating earnings in the first quarter of 2018 were $60 million on sales of $609 million, compared to $47 million on sales of $508 million in 2017. Comparable first quarter 2018 segment operating earnings include $8 million of incremental year-over-year depreciation expense related to the Rexam transaction.

Comparable first quarter segment earnings reflect ongoing operational efficiencies related to optimizing our plant network. Segment volume was up 6 percent in the quarter led by favorable demand trends, particularly in Russia and the Iberian Peninsula. The company's new aluminum beverage can facility near Madrid, Spain, is scheduled to start production in mid-2018.

Food and Aerosol Packaging

Food and aerosol packaging comparable segment operating earnings in the first quarter of 2018 were $23 million on sales of $275 million, compared to $21 million on sales of $272 million in 2017.

During the first quarter, improved manufacturing performance across our U.S. tinplate packaging business and global aluminum aerosol volume growth more than offset anticipated mid-single digit tinplate aerosol and food volume declines due to fourth quarter 2017 customer pre-buy in advance of notable steel price increases. Aluminum aerosol volumes increased 7 percent in the quarter.

Aerospace

Aerospace comparable segment operating earnings in the first quarter of 2018 were $25 million on sales of $264 million, compared to $21 million on sales of $236 million in the first quarter of 2017.

The aerospace segment finished the first quarter with contracted backlog of $1.7 billion and hiring continues at a rapid pace, with the company hiring approximately 280 people into this business in the first quarter. Colorado facility expansions in Westminster and Boulder, Colorado, are on track for completion in the fourth quarter of 2018. Outstanding requests for bids and proposals still remain high and contracts already won, but not yet booked into current backlog, are at record levels. Program ramp ups and labor base momentum in our aerospace business will further support year-over-year segment earnings improvement throughout 2018, in 2019 and beyond.

Outlook

"The solid start to 2018 allowed us to accelerate our share repurchase program during the first quarter, and our board recently increased our share repurchase authorization to 25 million shares in anticipation of the company returning significant value to shareholders in 2018 and beyond. The company's recent $750 million senior notes offering positions us well for the long term. We continue to expect our 2018 free cash flow to be in the range of $900 million after capital spending of at least $600 million, and we expect to return at least $500 million to shareholders in the form of share buybacks and dividends this year," said Scott C. Morrison, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

"Aluminum packaging continues to be consumers' package of choice given the world's deep concerns about plastic pollution versus the very high recycling rates for economically viable, infinitely recyclable metal packaging. Throughout 2018 and beyond, we are intensely focused on promoting aluminum packaging, executing on our growth capital projects including the related North American network optimization and ensuring the appropriate value for the diverse product portfolio we deliver to our global customers," Hayes said.

Condensed Financial Statements (First Quarter 2018)



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings







Three Months Ended







March 31,

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

2018

2017

















Net sales

$ 2,785

$ 2,473

















Costs and expenses













Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization)



(2,237)



(1,975)

Depreciation and amortization



(180)



(148)

Selling, general and administrative



(112)



(143)

Business consolidation and other activities



(30)



(55)







(2,559)



(2,321)

















Earnings before interest and taxes



226



152

















Interest expense



(73)



(68)

Debt refinancing and other costs



(1)



-

Total interest expense



(74)



(68)

Earnings before taxes



152



84

Tax (provision) benefit



(34)



(22)

Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax



7



8

















Net earnings



125



70

















Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests



-



(2)

















Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 125

$ 68

















Earnings per share (a):













Basic

$ 0.36

$ 0.19

Diluted

$ 0.35

$ 0.19

















Weighted average shares outstanding (000s) (a):













Basic



350,215



350,048

Diluted



357,552



357,934







(a) Amounts in 2017 have been retrospectively adjusted for the two-for-one stock split that was effective on May 16, 2017.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows







Three Months Ended







March 31,

($ in millions)

2018

2017

















Cash Flows from Operating Activities:













Net earnings

$ 125

$ 70

Depreciation and amortization



180



148

Business consolidation and other activities



30



55

Deferred tax provision (benefit)



3



2

Other, net (a)



8



4

Changes in working capital (b)



(420)



(680)

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities (a)



(74)



(401)

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:













Capital expenditures



(242)



(125)

Business dispositions



(45)



31

Other, net



3



3

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(284)



(91)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:













Changes in borrowings, net



465



408

Net issuances (purchases) of common stock



(35)



(4)

Dividends



(35)



(23)

Other, net



(11)



(1)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities



384



380

Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



1



(30)

Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (a)



27



(142)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period (a)



459



607

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period (a)

$ 486

$ 465







(a) Amounts in 2017 have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the adoption on January 1, 2018, of new accounting guidance regarding the treatment of restricted cash in the statement of cash flows. (b) Includes payments of costs associated with the acquisition of Rexam and the sale of the Divestment Business.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





March 31,

($ in millions)

2018

2017

















Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 477

$ 458

Receivables, net



2,090



1,695

Inventories, net



1,447



1,554

Other current assets



146



200

Total current assets



4,160



3,907

Property, plant and equipment, net



4,727



4,403

Goodwill



4,970



5,152

Intangible assets, net



2,432



1,917

Other assets



1,442



1,265

















Total assets

$ 17,731

$ 16,644

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current liabilities













Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

$ 337

$ 497

Payables and other accrued liabilities



3,568



2,521

Total current liabilities



3,905



3,018

Long-term debt



7,131



7,476

Other long-term liabilities



2,557



2,427

Shareholders' equity



4,138



3,723

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 17,731

$ 16,644



Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements (First Quarter 2018)

1. Business Segment Information

Ball's operations are organized and reviewed by management along its product lines and geographical areas and presented in the five reportable segments outlined below:

Beverage packaging, North and Central America : Consists of operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico that manufacture and sell metal beverage containers.

Beverage packaging, South America : Consists of operations in Brazil, Argentina and Chile that manufacture and sell metal beverage containers.

Beverage packaging, Europe : Consists of operations in numerous countries in Europe, including Russia, that manufacture and sell metal beverage containers.

Food and aerosol packaging : Consists of operations in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Mexico, Argentina and India that manufacture and sell steel food and aerosol containers, extruded aluminum aerosol containers and aluminum slugs.

Aerospace : Consists of operations that manufacture and sell aerospace and other related products and the provision of services used in the defense, civil space and commercial space industries.

Other consists of non-reportable segments in Africa, Middle East and Asia (AMEA) and Asia Pacific that manufacture and sell metal beverage containers, undistributed corporate expenses, intercompany eliminations and other business activities.

The company also has investments in operations in Guatemala, Panama, South Korea, the U.S. and Vietnam that are accounted for under the equity method of accounting and, accordingly, those results are not included in segment sales or earnings.

















Three Months Ended



March 31,

($ in millions) 2018

2017















Net sales











Beverage packaging, North and Central America $ 1,035

$ 949

Beverage packaging, South America

459



371

Beverage packaging, Europe

609



508

Food and aerosol packaging

275



272

Aerospace

264



236

Reportable segment sales

2,642



2,336

Other

143



137

Net sales (b) $ 2,785

$ 2,473















Comparable operating earnings











Beverage packaging, North and Central America $ 113

$ 123

Beverage packaging, South America

98



58

Beverage packaging, Europe

60



47

Food and aerosol packaging

23



21

Aerospace

25



21

Reportable segment comparable operating earnings

319



270















Other (a)

(19)



(31)

Comparable operating earnings

300



239

Reconciling items











Business consolidation and other activities

(30)



(55)

Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles

(44)



(32)

Earnings before interest and taxes

226



152

Interest expense

(73)



(68)

Debt refinancing and other costs

(1)



-

Total interest expense

(74)



(68)

Earnings before taxes

152



84

Tax (provision) benefit

(34)



(22)

Equity in results of affiliates

7



8

Net earnings

125



70

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

-



(2)

Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation $ 125

$ 68





























(a) Includes undistributed corporate expenses of $22 million and $45 million for the first quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively. (b) Ball adopted new revenue recognition guidance, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers," on January 1, 2018. The adoption did not materially affect the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Further details on the adoption will be provided in the Form 10-Q for the quarter.





2. Non-Comparable Items





Three Months Ended March 31,

($ in millions)

2018

2017

















Non-comparable items - income (expense)













Beverage packaging, North and Central America













Business consolidation and other activities













Birmingham, Chatsworth and Longview facility closure costs (1)

$ 5

$ -

Reidsville facility closure costs (2)



(2)



(3)

Individually insignificant items



(6)



(1)

Other non-comparable items













Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles (4)



(10)



(6)

Total beverage packaging, North and Central America



(13)



(10)

















Beverage packaging, South America













Business consolidation and other activities













Individually insignificant items



-



3

Other non-comparable items













Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles (4)



(14)



(9)

Total beverage packaging, South America



(14)



(6)

















Beverage packaging, Europe













Business consolidation and other activities













Recklinghausen closure costs (5)



(10)



-

Rexam transaction related costs (3)



-



(2)

Individually insignificant items



-



(1)

Other non-comparable items













Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles (4)



(18)



(15)

Total beverage packaging, Europe



(28)



(18)

















Food and aerosol packaging













Gain on sale of Hubbard facility (6)



-



15

Weirton facility closure costs (7)



-



(3)

Individually insignificant items



-



(2)

Total food and aerosol packaging



-



10

















Other













Business consolidation and other activities













Divestment Business indemnities (8)



-



(27)

Rexam acquisition related compensation arrangements (9)



(11)



(9)

Gain on sale of the Divestment Business (10)



-



(14)

Rexam transaction related costs (3)



-



(5)

Individually insignificant items



(6)



(6)

Other non-comparable items













Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles (4)



(2)



(2)

Total other



(19)



(63)

















Total business consolidation and other activities



(30)



(55)

Total other non-comparable items



(44)



(32)

Total non-comparable items



(74)



(87)





















Three Months Ended March 31,





2018

2017

















Tax effect on business consolidation and other activities



8



10

Tax effect on other non-comparable items



12



9

Total non-comparable tax items



20



19

Total non-comparable items, net of tax

$ (54)

$ (68)







(1) In August 2017, the company announced the closure of its beverage can manufacturing facilities in Chatsworth, California, and Longview, Texas, and its beverage end manufacturing facility in Birmingham, Alabama. The Birmingham plant is expected to cease production by the end of the second quarter of 2018, and the Longview and Chatsworth plants are expected to cease production by the end of the third quarter of 2018. Charges and credits for the first quarter of 2018 and 2017 were comprised of employee severance and benefits, facility shutdown costs, asset impairment, accelerated depreciation and other costs.



(2) In December 2016, the company announced the closure of its beverage packaging manufacturing facility in Reidsville, North Carolina, which ceased production during the second quarter of 2017. Charges in 2018 and 2017 were comprised of employee severance and benefits, facility shutdown costs, asset impairment, accelerated depreciation and other costs.



(3) During the first quarter of 2017, the company recorded charges for professional services and other costs associated with the June 30, 2016, acquisition and subsequent integration of Rexam.



(4) During the first quarter of 2018 and 2017, the company recorded amortization expense for customer relationships and other intangible assets identified as part of the Rexam acquisition.



(5) In March 2017, the company announced its intent to close its beverage packaging manufacturing facility in Recklinghausen, Germany, which ceased production in July 2017. Charges recorded in the first quarter of 2018 were comprised of employee severance and benefits, facility shutdown costs and other associated costs.



(6) During the first quarter of 2017, the company sold its food and aerosol packaging paint and general line can plant in Hubbard, Ohio, and recognized a gain on the sale.



(7) During the second quarter of 2016, the company announced the closure of its food and aerosol packaging flat sheet production and end manufacturing facility in Weirton, West Virginia, which ceased production during the first quarter of 2017. Charges in the first quarter of 2017 were comprised of employee severance and benefits, facility shutdown costs, asset impairment, accelerated depreciation and disposal costs.



(8) During the first quarter of 2017, the company recorded adjustments to the estimated amount of claims covered by the indemnifications for certain tax matters provided to the buyer in the sale of the Divestment Business.



(9) During the first quarter of 2018 and 2017, the company incurred charges for long-term incentive and other compensation arrangements associated with the Rexam acquisition and integration.



(10) The sale of the Divestment Business was completed immediately after the Rexam acquisition on June 30, 2016, for $3.42 billion, subject to customary closing adjustments. During the first quarter of 2017, a reduction in the gain on sale of $14 million was recognized in connection with changes in the estimated closing adjustments associated with the sale of the Ball portion of the Divestment Business.

3. Non-U.S. GAAP Measures

Non-U.S. GAAP Measures – Non-U.S. GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. They should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Presentations of earnings and cash flows presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are available in the company's earnings releases and quarterly and annual regulatory filings.

Comparable Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Comparable EBITDA), Comparable Operating Earnings, Comparable Net Earnings and Net Debt – Comparable EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, business consolidation and other non-comparable costs, Comparable Operating Earnings is earnings before interest, taxes and business consolidation and other non-comparable costs and Comparable Net Earnings is earnings before business consolidation and other non-comparable costs after tax. We use Comparable EBITDA, Comparable Operating Earnings and Comparable Net Earnings internally to evaluate the company's operating performance. Net Debt is total debt less cash and cash equivalents, which are derived directly from the company's financial statements. Ball management uses Net Debt to Comparable EBITDA as a metric to monitor the credit quality of Ball Corporation.

Please see the company's website for further details of the company's non-U.S. GAAP financial measures at www.ball.com/investors under the "financials" tab.

A summary of the effects of the above transactions on after tax earnings is as follows:





Three Months Ended





March 31,

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

2018



2017



















Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 125



$ 68

Add: Business consolidation and other activities



30





55

Add: Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



44





32

Add: Debt refinancing and other costs



1





-

Less: Tax effect on above items



(20)





(19)

Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation before above transactions (Comparable Net Earnings)

$ 180



$ 136

Per diluted share before above transactions (a)

$ 0.50



$ 0.38





























(a) Amounts in 2017 have been retrospectively adjusted for the two-for-one stock split that was effective on May 16, 2017.

A summary of the effects of the above transactions on earnings before interest and taxes is as follows:







Year Ended







March 31,

($ in millions)

2018

2017

















Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 125

$ 68

Add: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests



-



2

Net earnings



125



70

Less: Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax



(7)



(8)

Add: Tax provision (benefit)



34



22

Earnings before taxes



152



84

Add: Total interest expense



74



68

Earnings before interest and taxes



226



152

Add: Business consolidation and other activities



30



55

Add: Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



44



32

Comparable Operating Earnings

$ 300

$ 239







A summary of Comparable EBITDA and Net Debt is as follows:





Twelve Months Ended ($ in millions, except ratios)

March 31, 2018







Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 431 Add: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests



4 Net earnings



435 Less: Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax



(30) Add: Tax provision (benefit)



177 Net earnings before taxes



582 Add: Total interest expense



294 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)



876 Add: Business consolidation and other activities



196 Add: Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



174 Add: Catch-up depreciation and amortization for 2016 from finalization of Rexam valuation



35 Comparable Operating Earnings



1,281 Add: Depreciation and amortization



761 Less: Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



(174) Less: Catch-up depreciation and amortization for 2016 from finalization of Rexam valuation



(35) Comparable EBITDA

$ 1,833







Total debt at March 31, 2018

$ 7,468 Less: Cash and cash equivalents



(477) Net Debt

$ 6,991







Net Debt/Comparable EBITDA



3.8x





Twelve

Less: Three

Add: Three

Twelve





Months

Ended

Months

Ended

Months

Ended

Monthss Ended





December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

($ in millions, except ratios)

2017

2017

2018

2018





























Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 374

$ 68

$ 125

$ 431

Add: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests



6



2



-



4

Net earnings



380



70



125



435

Less: Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax



(31)



(8)



(7)



(30)

Add: Tax provision (benefit)



165



22



34



177

Earnings before taxes



514



84



152



582

Add: Total interest expense



288



68



74



294

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)



802



152



226



876

Add: Business consolidation and other activities (a)



221



55



30



196

Add: Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles (a)



162



32



44



174

Add: Catch-up depreciation and amortization for 2016 from finalization of Rexam valuation (a)



35



-



-



35

Comparable Operating Earnings



1,220



239



300



1,281

Add: Depreciation and amortization



729



148



180



761

Less: Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles (a)



(162)



(32)



(44)



(174)

Add: Catch-up depreciation and amortization for 2016 from finalization of Rexam valuation (a)



(35)



-



-



(35)

Comparable EBITDA

$ 1,752

$ 355

$ 436

$ 1,833





























Total debt at period end



















$ 7,468

Less: Cash and cash equivalents





















(477)

Net Debt



















$ 6,991





























Net Debt/Comparable EBITDA





















3.8x





























(a) For detailed information on these items, please see the respective quarterly filings and/or earnings releases, which can be found on our website at www.ball.com.

