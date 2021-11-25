Ball Valves Market will grow at a CAGR of 10.41% by 2026 | Evolving Opportunities with Amco Industrial Valve & Amtech | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Nov 25, 2021, 17:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ball valves market is expected to grow by USD 5.54 billion from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the ball valves market will be progressing at a CAGR of 10.41%. Some of the major vendors of the ball valves market include Amco Industrial Valve, Amtech, Hawa Valves, and Tubes Pvt. Ltd, Hyper Valve, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., Larsen, and Toubro Ltd., Proline Industrial Valves, Racer Valves Pvt. Ltd., Steelstrong Valves Pvt. Ltd., and VIP Valves Pvt. Ltd.
Ball Valves Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges
The ball valves market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The factors such as the rising focus on industrialization, urbanization, and smart city development, and the growing demand for ball valves in the healthcare industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as intense pricing pressure due to the availability of local low-priced valves may threaten the growth of the market.
To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Ball Valves Market 2022-2026: Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
Ball Valves Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Type
- Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves
- Floating Ball Valves
- Rising Stem Ball Valves
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Ball Valves Market 2022-2026: Key Regions & Revenue Generating Segment
38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China and India are the key markets for ball valves in the region. The increasing nuclear power plant projects and up-gradation of the existing ones will facilitate the ball valves market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
The ball valves market share growth by the trunnion mounted ball vales segment has been significant for revenue-generating. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the ball valves market size.
Ball Valves Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist ball valves market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the ball valves market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the ball valves market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ball valves market vendors
|
Ball Valves Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 5.54 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.14
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, India, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amco Industrial Valve, Amtech, Hawa Valves and Tubes Pvt. Ltd, Hyper Valve, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Proline Industrial Valves, Racer Valves Pvt. Ltd., Steelstrong Valves Pvt. Ltd., and VIP Valves Pvt. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
