Ball Valves Market will grow at a CAGR of 10.41% by 2026 | Evolving Opportunities with Amco Industrial Valve & Amtech | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Ball Valves Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The ball valves market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The factors such as the rising focus on industrialization, urbanization, and smart city development, and the growing demand for ball valves in the healthcare industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as intense pricing pressure due to the availability of local low-priced valves may threaten the growth of the market.

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Ball Valves Market 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Ball Valves Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves



Floating Ball Valves



Rising Stem Ball Valves

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Ball Valves Market 2022-2026: Key Regions & Revenue Generating Segment

38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China and India are the key markets for ball valves in the region. The increasing nuclear power plant projects and up-gradation of the existing ones will facilitate the ball valves market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The ball valves market share growth by the trunnion mounted ball vales segment has been significant for revenue-generating. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the ball valves market size.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Ball Valves Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ball valves market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ball valves market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ball valves market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ball valves market vendors

Related Reports:

Valves Market -The valves market has the potential to grow by USD 11.85 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38%. Download a free sample now!

HVAC Valves Market -The HVAC valves market has the potential to grow by USD 1.69 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.60% . Download a free sample now!

Ball Valves Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.14 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amco Industrial Valve, Amtech, Hawa Valves and Tubes Pvt. Ltd, Hyper Valve, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Proline Industrial Valves, Racer Valves Pvt. Ltd., Steelstrong Valves Pvt. Ltd., and VIP Valves Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download a free sample now to uncover highlights deployed by companies of the ball valves market.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio