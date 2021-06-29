BALL Watch Company Introduces Engineer Master II Diver Chronometer

The Diver Chronometer features a bi-directional sapphire internal bezel used to count down dive time and ensure safety. Activated by the crown at 2 o'clock, the internal diving bezel can be operated while submerged under water to time the safety stop.

The Engineer Master II Diver Chronometer bezel and dial remain visible even in total darkness, thanks to the cutting-edge Swiss technology of self-powered H₃ gas tubes:

Without any form of charging, H₃ gas tubes shine automatically

For the first time, the tubes are placed underneath the bezel for an uncluttered design

For high visibility, micro gas tubes remain on the dial and hands

Available with either a classic mix of green and yellow tubes or a more modern rainbow-colored combination

To ensure high accuracy in adverse conditions, the movement is safeguarded by powerful resistance technologies including:

Water resistance of 300m /1,000ft

/1,000ft Automatic caliber BALL RR1101-C, certified by the Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC)

Anti-magnetic protection to an intensity of 1,000 Gauss thanks to a mu-metal shield

Patented Amortiser® energy absorption system keeps every component intact during harsh impact or external shock

The Engineer Master II Diver Chronometer is a stainless steel 42mm timepiece with a thickness of only 13.5mm, available with a black or a blue dial, and either on a stainless steel bracelet (US$2599.00) or rubber strap (US$2499.00). It features hours, minutes, sweep seconds and a magnified date. To learn more, please visit https://shop.ballwatch.ch/en/emiidivercosc.

About BALL Watch Company

BALL Watch Company is a timekeeping pioneer and celebrated manufacturer of quality, precise and reliable timepieces since 1891. The company was literally founded by accident. Following a tragic 1891 Kipton, Ohio head-on train collision, American railroad companies appointed Webster Clay Ball "Chief Time Inspector" to supervise newly synchronized timing protocols. This standardized "railroad time" efficiency originated the popular "Be on the Ball" proverb and inspired the future Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC) which governs the highest watch timing certification standards today. Connect with us: Facebook , YouTube, and Instagram.

