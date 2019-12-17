BALL Watch Company Partners with Ducks Unlimited and Mossy Oak to Create the Ultimate Watch For Hunters and Outdoor Enthusiasts

BALL Fireman Ducks Unlimited is stylish, high precision and supremely legible even in complete darkness, via BALL's patented micro-gas light tritium markers which self-activate intense luminosity in low-light situations for up to 25 years. Powered by an automatic caliber, it features hours, minutes, sweep seconds, date and power reserve functions.

BALL Fireman Ducks Unlimited comes in two distinct models—black dial and camouflage dial. Both perfectly complement your shotgun, waders and camo gear.

The black dial is a water-and-shock-resistant 40 mm stainless steel watch with 38-hour power reserve, satin-brushed bracelet, sleek low-illumination dial, screw-down crown, and embossed Ducks Unlimited commemorative case back. The first 200 orders include a free Mossy Oak Original Bottomland camo NATO strap, inspired by battlefield-issued nylon watch bands once worn by British soldiers.

The camouflage model is a limited edition timepiece with stainless steel case, satin-brushed bracelet, screw-down crown, water and shock resistance, low-illumination Mossy Oak Original Bottomland camouflage dial, and numbered Ducks Unlimited commemorative case back. It's limited to 1,999 pieces and includes a free matching NATO strap.

The BALL Fireman Ducks Unlimited Watch is exclusively available at https://shop.ballwatch.ch/en/frducks. Selling for $1,125 (black dial) and $1,325 (camo) respectively, Ducks Unlimited members receive a 25% discounted rate of $899 and $999. Manufactured and Sold Under License From Ducks Unlimited, Inc. A portion of every sale benefits Ducks Unlimited's wetlands conservation efforts.

About BALL Watch Company

BALL Watch Company is a timekeeping pioneer and celebrated manufacturer of quality, precise and reliable timepieces since 1891. The company was literally founded by accident. Following a tragic 1891 Kipton, Ohio head-on train collision, American railroad companies appointed Webster Clay Ball "Chief Time Inspector" to supervise newly synchronized timing protocols. This standardized "railroad time" efficiency originated the popular "Be on the Ball" proverb and inspired the future Swiss Society of Chronometry (COSC) which governs the highest watch timing certification standards today. Connect with us: www.ballwatch.com , Facebook and Instagram.

About Ducks Unlimited

Ducks Unlimited is the world's leading private waterfowl and wetlands conservation organization which restores and manages wetlands and degraded habitats for North America's waterfowl.

About Mossy Oak

Mossy Oak is the creator of the revolutionary Bottomland design, a "fistful of dirt" natural earth elements color pattern allowing hunters to blend into surrounding dark hardwoods, flooded timber and tree-stand environments.

