Ballard announces orders for 70 hydrogen fuel cell engines for delivery to Wrightbus in 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced multiple purchase orders totaling 70 FCmove®-HD hydrogen fuel cell engines from its customer Wrightbus (https://wrightbus.com/), a UK-based bus manufacturer deploying hydrogen-powered buses in the UK and Europe. Ballard expects delivery of the fuel cell engines to occur in 2024, and the buses to enter into service in 2025. The hydrogen fuel cell engines will power single- and double-decker buses in the UK and Germany.

"We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with Wrightbus and support their deployment of an increasing volume of hydrogen-powered transit buses across the UK and Europe," said Oben Uluc, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, EMEA. "We are seeing broader market acceptance of fuel cell buses by European transit operators seeking to decarbonize their operations with a technology approach that enables long range, fast refueling, and scalable refueling infrastructure."

