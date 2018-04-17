Ballard Announces Q1 2018 Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review first quarter 2018 operating results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing +1-604-638-5340. Alternatively, a live webcast can be accessed through a link on Ballard's homepage (www.ballard.com). Following the call, the webcast will be archived in the 'Investor Presentations & Events' area of the 'Investors' section of Ballard's website (www.ballard.com/investors).