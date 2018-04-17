Ballard Announces Q1 2018 Results Conference Call

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

VANCOUVER, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review first quarter 2018 operating results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing +1-604-638-5340. Alternatively, a live webcast can be accessed through a link on Ballard's homepage (www.ballard.com). Following the call, the webcast will be archived in the 'Investor Presentations & Events' area of the 'Investors' section of Ballard's website (www.ballard.com/investors).

About Ballard Power Systems                                                                   
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) provides clean energy products that reduce customer costs and risks, and helps customers solve difficult technical and business challenges in their fuel cell programs. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

