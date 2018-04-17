VANCOUVER, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review first quarter 2018 operating results.
The live call can be accessed by dialing +1-604-638-5340. Alternatively, a live webcast can be accessed through a link on Ballard's homepage (www.ballard.com). Following the call, the webcast will be archived in the 'Investor Presentations & Events' area of the 'Investors' section of Ballard's website (www.ballard.com/investors).
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) provides clean energy products that reduce customer costs and risks, and helps customers solve difficult technical and business challenges in their fuel cell programs. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballard-announces-q1-2018-results-conference-call-300631552.html
SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.
Share this article