Ballard Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

All nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 9th, 2018 were elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Ballard directors was elected or re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Director biographies are available in the Board of Directors section of the Company's website.

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Douglas P. Hayhurst 36,641,498 98.54 543,644 1.46 Duy-Loan Le 36,733,105 98.78 452,037 1.22 R. Randall MacEwen 36,910,763 98.74 472,379 1.26 Marty Neese 35,460,226 95.36 1,724,916 4.64 James Roche 36,635,148 98.52 549,994 1.48 Ian Sutcliffe 36,638,773 98.53 546,379 1.47 Janet Woodruff 36,791,351 98.94 393,791 1.06

As planned Ian Bourne, after reaching the director term limit, did not stand for reelection and retired as the non-executive Chair and as a member of the board of directors effective as of the Annual General Meeting. Also as expected, James Roche was subsequently appointed as the new Chair of the Board of Directors.

At the Annual General Meeting, Ballard's CEO provided an update on the business, which can be found at http://ballard.com/investors/presentations-events.

In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor for the Company, an advisory vote approved the approach to executive compensation, and the Company's equity-based compensation plans were approved, as disclosed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular.

Item For % For Against % Against Withheld/ Abstain % Withheld/ Abstain Non-Vote Appointment of Auditors 55,572,981 97.51 0 0 1,419,146 2.49 0 Executive Compensation 33,729,844 90.71 3,455,294 9.29 0 0 37,251,252 Equity-Based Compensation 31,452,859 84.58 5,732,278 15.42 0 0 37,251,253

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting held on June 6th, 2018 will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

