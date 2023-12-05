Ballard Designs and Iconic Designer Suzanne Kasler - Look What They're Creating Now

New items from the home furniture and décor retailer collections show brilliant styling by Ms. Kasler. . . and have everybody eyeing.

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnichannel home décor and furniture retailer, Ballard Designs, announced that it will release all-new products from one of its long-time design partners, Suzanne Kasler, including additions to her best-selling lines of furniture and accessories, just in time for the holiday entertaining season.

With 2023 revenue for the Living Room Furniture market worldwide projected by Statista to reach $53.61 billion dollars, and with annual growth for that market projected at 9.5% over the next five years, Ballard and its 20 retail stores across the country are very excited about Kasler's new designs.

Suzanne Kasler's newest nesting cocktail tables for Ballard Designs, the Louisa Nesting Tables, create a warm friendly atmosphere for this holiday entertaining season. Nothing says Holiday Season like this shimmering Ballard favorite, the Suzanne Kasler Jeweled Wreath, "handmade with shimmering gold wire encrusted in hundreds of dazzling cut glass leaves."

Kasler's latest products for the iconic retailer include pieces that are ideal for entertaining selves, family, holiday guests.

"No one loves the holidays more than Suzanne Kasler, and no one makes the holidays look more beautiful" quotes Karen Mooney, President of Ballard Designs.

She adds, "This year, we're offering gorgeous new designs from Suzanne that can take your home and holiday décor to the next level of timeless sophistication."

Kasler's New Furniture Designs That Take a Bow For the 2023 Season:

Louisa Nesting Tables The nested waterfall silhouettes fit together like a modern sculpture. For an overflow crowd, the smaller table slides out, creating an extra layer of much needed serving space. Lydie Media Console Next to the food, entertainment is at the top of everyone's holiday wish list. This sleek media console is perfectly scaled for showing off that big new flatscreen. Suzanne's Lydie collection also includes a bookcase and shelving.

Henri Display Chest The combination of open shelving and hidden storage make the Henri Display Chest the ultimate entertaining tool. Top can be set up as a self-service bar. Suzanne's Henri Collection also includes a new kitchen island, dining tables, and kitchen seating.

In addition to her new furniture designs, this season Ballard will feature Suzanne's exclusive line of perennially popular holiday décor. All-time customer favorites include:

Jeweled Tree & Wreath Suzanne's Jeweled Tree and Wreath are handmade with shimmering gold wire encrusted in hundreds of dazzling cut glass leaves.

Flocked Frazier Tabletop Tree This lightly flocked, pre-lit tree looks freshly cut after a light snowfall. The petite size and burlap-wrapped ball make it a perfect fit for intimate spaces like the entry and guest bedroom.

Kasler and Ballard Designs began a prolific partnership in 2010 when the designer was asked to create the brand's first-ever designer collection. The relationship has continued to blossom, with hundreds of unique products designed by Kasler sold through Ballard's catalog, website, and retail stores. The celebrated AD100 and Elle Décor A-List designer regularly offers her design tips and expert advice on Ballard Designs' popular podcast and blog.

About Ballard Designs

Since 1982, Ballard Designs® has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM which includes QVC®, HSN®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill®.

Contact

Ann Bailey

[email protected]

404-603-7239

