Ballard Designs and Iconic Designer Suzanne Kasler - Look What They're Creating Now

News provided by

Ballard Designs

05 Dec, 2023, 08:12 ET

New items from the home furniture and décor retailer collections show brilliant styling by Ms. Kasler. . . and have everybody eyeing.

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnichannel home décor and furniture retailer, Ballard Designs, announced that it will release all-new products from one of its long-time design partners, Suzanne Kasler, including additions to her best-selling lines of furniture and accessories, just in time for the holiday entertaining season.
With 2023 revenue for the Living Room Furniture market worldwide projected by Statista to reach $53.61 billion dollars, and with annual growth for that market projected at 9.5% over the next five years, Ballard and its 20 retail stores across the country are very excited about Kasler's new designs.

Continue Reading
Suzanne Kasler's newest nesting cocktail tables for Ballard Designs, the Louisa Nesting Tables, create a warm friendly atmosphere for this holiday entertaining season.
Suzanne Kasler's newest nesting cocktail tables for Ballard Designs, the Louisa Nesting Tables, create a warm friendly atmosphere for this holiday entertaining season.
Nothing says Holiday Season like this shimmering Ballard favorite, the Suzanne Kasler Jeweled Wreath, "handmade with shimmering gold wire encrusted in hundreds of dazzling cut glass leaves."
Nothing says Holiday Season like this shimmering Ballard favorite, the Suzanne Kasler Jeweled Wreath, "handmade with shimmering gold wire encrusted in hundreds of dazzling cut glass leaves."

Kasler's latest products for the iconic retailer include pieces that are ideal for entertaining selves, family, holiday guests.

"No one loves the holidays more than Suzanne Kasler, and no one makes the holidays look more beautiful" quotes Karen Mooney, President of Ballard Designs.
She adds, "This year, we're offering gorgeous new designs from Suzanne that can take your home and holiday décor to the next level of timeless sophistication."

Kasler's New Furniture Designs That Take a Bow For the 2023 Season:

  • Louisa Nesting Tables The nested waterfall silhouettes fit together like a modern sculpture. For an overflow crowd, the smaller table slides out, creating an extra layer of much needed serving space.
  • Lydie Media Console Next to the food, entertainment is at the top of everyone's holiday wish list. This sleek media console is perfectly scaled for showing off that big new flatscreen. Suzanne's Lydie collection also includes a bookcase and shelving.
  • Henri Display Chest The combination of open shelving and hidden storage make the Henri Display Chest the ultimate entertaining tool. Top can be set up as a self-service bar. Suzanne's Henri Collection also includes a new kitchen island, dining tables, and kitchen seating.

In addition to her new furniture designs, this season Ballard will feature Suzanne's exclusive line of perennially popular holiday décor. All-time customer favorites include:

  • Jeweled Tree & Wreath Suzanne's Jeweled Tree and Wreath are handmade with shimmering gold wire encrusted in hundreds of dazzling cut glass leaves.
  • Flocked Frazier Tabletop Tree This lightly flocked, pre-lit tree looks freshly cut after a light snowfall. The petite size and burlap-wrapped ball make it a perfect fit for intimate spaces like the entry and guest bedroom.

Kasler and Ballard Designs began a prolific partnership in 2010 when the designer was asked to create the brand's first-ever designer collection. The relationship has continued to blossom, with hundreds of unique products designed by Kasler sold through Ballard's catalog, website, and retail stores. The celebrated AD100 and Elle Décor A-List designer regularly offers her design tips and expert advice on Ballard Designs' popular podcast and blog.

About Ballard Designs
Since 1982, Ballard Designs® has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM which includes QVC®, HSN®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill®.

Contact
Ann Bailey
[email protected]
404-603-7239

SOURCE Ballard Designs

Also from this source

Historic Greenville, South Carolina Makes New Furniture and Décor Store Feel at Home

Historic Greenville, South Carolina Makes New Furniture and Décor Store Feel at Home

Ballard Designs, the popular home furniture and décor retailer, is opening a second location in the Palmetto State soon. Its new Greenville location...
Oh, Ohio! Ballard Designs Opens Home Décor Store in Easton Columbus Area

Oh, Ohio! Ballard Designs Opens Home Décor Store in Easton Columbus Area

Omnichannel retailer and furniture design company, Ballard Designs, steps into the Easton Columbus home décor market with a beautiful new retail...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Furniture and Furnishings

Image1

Retail

Image1

Home Improvement

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.