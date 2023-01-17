Ballard Designs Announces Exquisite New Room Planner Tool - 3D Rendering SaaS for Interior Design Services

The furniture & home decor company's new room planning tool from 3D Cloud by Marxent uses amazingly realistic 3D modeling to show customers in moments how furnishings will look, and fit, in their homes.

ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnichannel home decor and furniture design company, Ballard Designs, rolls out a new 3D room planning tool for its Design Services teams within its current roster of 17 stores nationwide.

New High-Definition 3D Room Planner by 3D Cloud by Marxent renders this Ballard Designs client's' bedroom plan ahead of their purchase, allowing the brand's design consultant to create the room they want - exactly. Ballard Designs' Design Services consultants use the new 3D room planner app to quickly depict exact products, colors and sizes of furniture and decor pieces inside the customer's home, making design decisions and comparisons more time effective and translatable.

The robust 3D room planning tool was developed for Ballard by technology partner, 3D Cloud by Marxent .

was developed for Ballard by technology partner, . It allows Ballard design consultants to use customers' photos and dimensions to create remarkably realistic and precisely scaled room plans in moments.

The design consultant can then virtually place Ballard furniture and décor within the homeowner's scene & customers can see exactly how it will look and fit.

"The 3D room planner tool enables our customer to recognize their own room, creating an immediate emotional attachment," says Dominic Milanese, vice-president of retail for Ballard Designs. "Guests feel more confident about their planned purchases. Our designers love how quickly the tool lets them plan a space - right before the guest's delighted eyes."

Next Biggest Step in Interior Designer Services?

Unlike older 2D modeling technology that offered only a "bird's eye view," Ballard's new 3D room planner gives customers an in-depth look and a virtual experience with sharp, true to life textures and patterns, in high-definition options.

3D room planning is a game-changer when it comes to interior design

Tampa-based Ballard design consultant Helen "HB" Stroup relates, "The planner is so popular, people are hearing about it from other customers and are coming into the store for the first time to experience it for themselves."

The room planner is constantly updated for new products, room designs, and technology. Customers will soon have access online as well, giving those who don't live near a retail store use of the powerful decorating tool and the ability to shop directly from their own 3D room design.

"BD3D updates the entire experience," says Brendan Flanigan, Leader of Design Services for Ballard Designs. "Design consultations now show, in full color, our competitive advantage as the most versatile made-to-order national retailer."

About Ballard Designs

Since 1982, Ballard Designs® has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and decor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM, which includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road®.

