Ballard Designs Surprises Nashville - Interior Design Podcast Doing 5 Days of Local Design Pros as Tennessee Store Opens

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trending decor and furniture retailer, Ballard Designs, surprises fans of the popular "How to Decorate" podcast this week. They're hosting 5 back to back episodes with top Nashville Interior Design experts. Ballard is celebrating its new Nashville store location opening in the Green Hills shopping area.

Meet the How To Decorate Podcast Crew at Ballard Designs. Weekly design tips and tricks from interior design pros around the country to help you solve your design dilemmas and inspire your life! Ballard Designs Interior Design, Furniture & Home Decor now in Nashville at their newest retail location. Shop now open in Green Hills with gorgeous home decorating tips and ideas and the best styles to live in.

"We bring the best of the best on the show and pick their brains about the process of design," explains Karen Mooney, co-host of the "How to Decorate" podcast and vice-president of brand for Ballard Designs. "Our goal is to help demystify decorating for folks."

The podcasts will debut November 9-13 and feature some of the best interior designers in Nashville discussing their latest home interior design ideas and favorite decorating tips and trends.

Guest designers include:

• Laura Thurman, and her global modern aesthetic

• Stephanie Sabe, admired for her fresh approach to historic design

• Julie Couch, celebrated for her clean, family-oriented style

• Rachel Halvorson, noted for her collected look & farmhouse decorating

• Ray Booth, architect, interior designer and author of "Evocative Interiors"

Ballard Designs' "How to Decorate" podcast has grown in popularity every year since the first episode aired in 2016. Professional and amateur design lovers have downloaded the podcast more 600,000 times so far this year.

The new Nashville store is Ballard's 15th location since launching its national retail expansion in 2007. Visitors to the 10,000 square foot store, which opened in October, can get inspiration for their own design projects by seeing how the retailer's popular catalog is brought to life in fully decorated vignettes. Design experts are available in store to offer free advice.

"Ballard already has quite a devoted following in Nashville," Mooney says. "So, it was a no-brainer for us to open a store here. Now everyone in the Nashville area can see our product in person and experience the brand in real life."

Contact: Ann Bailey. 404-603-7239, [email protected]

Ballard Designs is an omnichannel retailer offering a unique curation of home furnishings and decor from all periods and provenance. Ballard Designs is one of the Qurate Retail Group portfolio brands, including QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Frontgate®, Garnett Hill® and Grandin Road®.

SOURCE Ballard Designs

Related Links

https://www.ballarddesigns.com

