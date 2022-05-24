Ballard Marine Construction, LLC Opens Baltimore Office

Purchase of Facilities & Equipment expands Ballard's East Coast Footprint.

WASHOUGAL, Wash., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballard Marine Construction (Ballard), a specialty underwater and marine contractor has purchased the property and equipment assets of Marine Technologies Inc. (MTI), a heavy civil, marine, and underwater construction company based in Baltimore, MD. Ballard extended employment opportunities to MTI's existing employees, allowing them to continue practicing their marine construction expertise.

"The acquisition of MTI's property and equipment strengthens Ballard's commitment to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast Regions," said Jesse Hutton, President and CEO of Ballard. "We are committed to providing industry leading heavy civil and marine construction solutions throughout North America and this addition to Ballard's capabilities is great news for existing and potential clients. Furthermore, we are excited in the potential to add to Ballard's staff and expertise with all current MTI employees should they choose."

The acquisition of MTI's facility and assets fits into Ballard's growth strategy and will help foster strategic partnering opportunities, especially on the East Coast of the United States. Ballard's purchase of MTI's equipment and the anticipated on-boarding of its people will help carry on the legacy of MTI's founder, Terry Clarke, and allow Ballard to continue to provide innovative and best-in-class service nationwide.

About Ballard:

Ballard Marine Construction has been working in the marine construction industry since the 1970s; providing complete infrastructure inspection, construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance solutions on projects worldwide since our inception. Ballard has always taken an innovative approach to offering highly technical marine and underwater solutions to our local, national, and international clients in the power, transportation, environmental, water and wastewater, and industrial markets.

About MTI:

As a family held business, Marine Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in Maryland in 1992. Well versed in performing commercial diving and marine construction for over 25 years, MTI was a member firm of the Association of Diving Contractors International, approved by the American Bureau of Shipping ("ABS"), Det Norske Veritas ("DNV"), Lloyds, the United States Coast Guard, United States Navy and the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers. MTI ceased active operations in May 2022 with its sale of property and equipment assets to Ballard Marine Construction.

