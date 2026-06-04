Ballard Power announces results of 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

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Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Jun 04, 2026, 00:30 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced results of its 2026 Annual General Meeting, which was held on June 3rd.

Each of the Ballard directors was re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy.

Director Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Kathy Bayless

71,838,799

98.21

1,312,516

1.79

Jacqueline Dedo

72,258,610

98.78

892,705

1.22

Douglas P. Hayhurst

66,168,321

90.45

6,982,994

9.55

Hubertus M. Muehlhaeuser

66,419,015

90.80

6,732,300

9.20

Marty Neese

72,533,025

99.16

618,290

0.85

James Roche

66,824,156

91.35

6,327,159

8.65

Ballard notes that Janet Woodruff resigned from her board seat effective June 2, 2026. Additionally, Weichai Nominees, Michael Chen and Huajie Wang, resigned their seats effective May 13, 2026.

Director biographies are available in the "Our Leadership" section of the Company's website.

In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor for the Company, and an advisory vote approved the approach to executive compensation. Details of each of these resolutions are included in the Company's Management Proxy Circular.

Item

Votes For

% For

Votes
Against

%
Against

Withheld/
Abstain

% Withheld/
Abstain

Appointment of Auditors

78,660,927

87.02

-

-

11,730,437

12.98

Executive Compensation

66,381,017

90.75

6,770,299

9.25

-

-

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

Further Information

Ballard Power Systems:
Sumit Kundu –Investor Relations, +1.604.453.3517 or [email protected]

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.

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