Ballard Power announces results of Annual General Meeting 2024

News provided by

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Jun 06, 2024, 23:55 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, which was held on June 5th.

All nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 8th, 2024 were elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Ballard directors was re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Director biographies are available in the "Our Leadership" section of the Company's website.

Director Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Kathy Bayless

83,641,690

97.30

2,324,646

2.70

Michael Chen

84,398,150

98.18

1,568,545

1.82

Jacqueline Dedo

85,007,682

98.88

959,013

1.12

Douglas P. Hayhurst

83,158,374

96.73

2,808,321

3.27

Randy MacEwen

84,938,906

98.80

1,027,789

1.20

Hubertus M. Muehlhaeuser

83,530,914

97.17

2,435,781

2.83

Marty Neese

83,612,516

97.26

2,353,820

2.74

James Roche

84,166,936

97.91

1,799,400

2.09

Yingbo Wang

84,347,019

98.13

1,610,816

1.87

Janet Woodruff

78,651,745

91.49

7,314,591

8.51

In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor for the Company, an advisory vote approved the approach to executive compensation, and the Corporation's equity-based compensation plans was approved.  Details of each of these resolutions are included in the Company's Management Proxy Circular.

Item

Votes For

% For

Votes
Against

%
Against

Withheld/
Abstain

% Withheld/
Abstain

Appointment of Auditors

88,396,940

86.26

-

-

14,080,233

13.74

Executive Compensation

76,808,517

80.15

19,027,201

19.85

-

-

Equity-Based Compensation Plans

69,476,454

80.82

16,490,240

19.18

-

-

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated product performance and other characteristics, product deliveries and deployments. These forward-looking statements reflect Ballard's current expectations as contemplated under section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any such forward-looking statements are based on Ballard's assumptions relating to its financial forecasts and expectations regarding its product development efforts, manufacturing capacity, and market demand.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Ballard's actual results to be materially different, including general economic and regulatory changes, detrimental reliance on third parties, successfully achieving our business plans and achieving and sustaining profitability. For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors that could affect Ballard's future performance, please refer to Ballard's most recent Annual Information Form. Readers should not place undue reliance on Ballard's forward-looking statements and Ballard assumes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as required under applicable legislation.

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Also from this source

Ballard stellt auf der ACT Expo 2024 die 9. Generation von Hochleistungsbrennstoffzellenmotoren für schwere Nutzfahrzeuge vor

Ballard stellt auf der ACT Expo 2024 die 9. Generation von Hochleistungsbrennstoffzellenmotoren für schwere Nutzfahrzeuge vor

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) stellt heute auf der Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo im Las Vegas Convention Center seinen...
Ballard lance son moteur à pile à combustible haute performance de 9e génération pour véhicules lourds à l'ACT Expo 2024

Ballard lance son moteur à pile à combustible haute performance de 9e génération pour véhicules lourds à l'ACT Expo 2024

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) dévoile aujourd'hui son moteur à pile à combustible haute performance de 9e génération, le...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics