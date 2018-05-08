Tuesday, May 15 th – Guy McAree , Director of Investor Relations, will meet 1-on-1 with interested investors during the 3 rd Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference at the Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City .





– , Director of Investor Relations, will meet 1-on-1 with interested investors during the at the Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel in . Tuesday, May 22 nd – Randy MacEwen , President & CEO, will present and meet 1-on-1 with interested investors during the Reach China Investment Conference at the Andaz Hotel in Shanghai, China .





– , President & CEO, will present and meet 1-on-1 with interested investors during the at the Andaz Hotel in . Wednesday, May 23 rd – Guy McAree will present and meet 1-on-1 with interested investors during the B.Riley FBR Annual Investor Conference at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, California .





– will present and meet 1-on-1 with interested investors during the at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in . Thursday, May 31 st – Randy MacEwen will participate on a "Fuel Cells – Exploring Various Applications" panel and will meet 1-on-1 with interested investors during the Sustainable Energy & Industrial Technology Forum at the Cowen 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at The Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City .

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) provides clean energy products that reduce customer costs and risks, and helps customers solve difficult technical and business challenges in their fuel cell programs. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballard-to-participate-at-multiple-upcoming-investor-conferences-300644736.html

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ballard.com

