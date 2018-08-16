Ballard to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) has today announced that the company will participate at the following investor conferences:

Wednesday, September 5 th – Tony Guglielmin , CFO, will present and meet 1-on-1 with interested investors during the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 20 th Annual Global Investment Conference at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City , NY.

– , CFO, will present and meet 1-on-1 with interested investors during the at the St. Regis Hotel in , NY. Wednesday & Thursday, September 5 th & 6th – Guy McAree , Director of Investor Relations, will present and meet 1-on-1 with interested investors during the 7th Annual Gateway Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) provides clean energy products that reduce customer costs and risks, and helps customers solve difficult technical and business challenges in their fuel cell programs. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

