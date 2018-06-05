Ballast Asset Management Hires Director of Marketing and Client Service

DALLAS, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballast Asset Management LP ("Ballast") announces the hiring of George Northrop to serve as Director of Marketing and Client Service. He will join Ballast after serving as Director of Marketing for Montag & Caldwell, an Atlanta based manager focused on growth equities, for over 15 years.
Ballast, founded in 2015 and led by Ragen Stienke, pursues a value-oriented, long-only strategy focused on investments in publicly-traded small and mid-cap equities. Prior to founding Ballast, Stienke served as Senior Portfolio Manager for Westwood Management's SMidCap equity strategy. Ballast will complete a three-year track record under Stienke's leadership in August.
"We strongly believe George's experience with a wide range of investors will be helpful at this stage in our firm's development," commented Stienke. "Partnering with Inverdale Capital Management provided Ballast with institutional-quality infrastructure, and George was the critical addition as we seek to actively scale our business and build an enduring asset management firm."
"I couldn't be more excited to join Ballast," added Northrop. "Ragen and his team have an excellent track record and proven investment strategy and are already known and respected by institutional investors and consultants nationwide."
About Inverdale Capital Management
Inverdale Capital Management is an investment management company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Inverdale is focused on alternative investments and offers hedged, long only, and private equity strategies. The firm's investment discipline is centered on process, anchored in integrity, and focused on results. For more information, visit www.inverdalecapital.com.
About Ballast Asset Management
Ballast Asset Management pursues a value-oriented, long-only strategy focusing on investments in small and mid-cap equities. For more information, visit www.ballastam.com.
