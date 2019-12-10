Ballast Equity Management Adds Strategies to Schwab Managed Account Marketplace®

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballast Equity Management is pleased to announce that its three U.S. equity strategies are now available on the Schwab Managed Account Marketplace®. Managed Account Marketplace® allows advisors to negotiate directly with their preferred money managers while benefiting from the brokerage and custody services of Charles Schwab. Ballast strategies now available at Schwab are Quality Value Smallcap, Quality Value Midcap and Select Value.

"Ballast knows the value that registered investment advisors add in serving their clients. It is important to us to have our Quality Value strategies available at Charles Schwab, where many independent advisors with whom we partner custody their client accounts," stated Dave Mertens, Partner and Head of Business Development.

Ballast was founded in 2016 by two veterans of small and mid-cap stock fund management, Jeff Kautz and Randy Hughes. Kautz was previously CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Perkins Investment Management in Chicago. Hughes served as Perkins' Director of Research and Analytics. Kautz also served as the Co-Manager of the Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Fund and the Janus Henderson Value Plus Income Fund. Kautz and Hughes have managed funds together for more than twenty years.

"Randy and I have a long history of investing together on behalf of families and institutions," stated Ballast co-founder Jeff Kautz. Kautz added "offering these services through Schwab, where more than 7500 advisors do business, is an important step in Ballast's growth."

Ballast Equity Management is a registered investment advisor headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois. The firm was founded in 2016 to serve investors seeking ownership of high conviction portfolios of quality small and mid-capitalization businesses. Ballast manages these portfolios of publicly traded companies for individuals, family offices and institutions. Ballast, an independent, employee-owned firm, is led by experienced professionals who passionately invest alongside their clients. More information may be found at www.ballastequity.com.

