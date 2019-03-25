Ballast Equity Management Appoints Business Development Professional

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballast Equity Management announced today the hiring of David Mertens as Partner and Head of Business Development.

Mertens joins the firm with over 35 years of investment industry experience. From 2002-2017, Mertens was Managing Director of Jensen Investment Management in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Prior to that he held the roles of Senior Vice President of Berger Financial Group, LLC and President of Berger Distributors, LLC in Denver, Colorado. He currently serves as an Independent Trustee for the Advisors Series Trust.

David Mertens, Partner, Ballast Equity Management

Mr. Mertens joins Ballast as the firm approaches the third anniversary of its founding. Ballast was launched in 2016 by two veterans of small and mid-cap stock fund management, Jeff Kautz and Randy Hughes. Kautz was previously CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Perkins Investment Management in Chicago; Hughes served as Perkins' Director of Research. The two have managed funds together for more than twenty years.

"Twenty years ago, I had the pleasure to work with Jeff and Randy as we grew what became the Janus Perkins Small and Mid Cap Value Funds," said Dave Mertens. He continued that "their diligence as investors has grown and their passion for delivering results to their clients is undiminished."

"Randy and I are focused on investment research and on building successful investment portfolios," stated Jeff Kautz. "Adding Dave to our team ensures that we can focus on our strengths while he builds bridges to current and new clients."

About Ballast Equity Management

Ballast Equity Management is a registered investment advisor headquartered Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois. The firm was founded in 2016 to serve investors seeking ownership of high conviction portfolios of quality small and mid-capitalization businesses. Ballast manages these portfolios of public-traded companies for individuals, family offices and institutions. Ballast is led by experienced professionals who are passionate about investing alongside and serving clients in an independent, employee-owned firm. More information may be found at www.ballastequity.com.

