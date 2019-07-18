Ballast Equity Management Celebrates 3rd Anniversary of Quality Value Midcap Strategy

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballast Equity Management is pleased to announce the third anniversary of its Quality Value Midcap Strategy on June 30, 2019. Passing the three-year anniversary provides a proof statement for prospective investors as they gauge the effectiveness of the firm in adding value through the management of U.S. mid cap stock portfolios.

Ballast was founded in 2016 by two veterans of small and mid-cap stock fund management, Jeff Kautz and Randy Hughes. Kautz was previously CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Perkins Investment Management in Chicago. Hughes served as Perkins' Director of Research and Analytics. Kautz also served as the Co-Manager of the Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Fund and the Janus Henderson Value Plus Income Fund. Kautz and Hughes have managed funds together for more than twenty years.

"Randy and I have a long history of investing together on behalf of families, institutional investors and mutual fund shareholders," stated Ballast co-founder Jeff Kautz. Kautz added, "Our mission is to deliver a smoother ride for our clients in good markets and bad; to-date, we have been able to deliver on that commitment." Noted co-founder Randy Hughes, "This three-year anniversary is a meaningful milestone. More importantly, it serves as the foundation for us to continue to refine our craft and assist our clients in meeting their financial goals."

About Ballast Equity Management

Ballast Equity Management is a registered investment advisor headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois. The firm was founded in 2016 to serve investors seeking ownership of high conviction portfolios of quality small and mid-capitalization businesses. Ballast manages these portfolios of publicly traded companies for individuals, family offices and institutions. Ballast, an independent, employee-owned firm, is led by experienced professionals who passionately invest alongside their clients. More information may be found at www.ballastequity.com.

