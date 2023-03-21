Ballast Equity Management Rebrands to QSV Equity Investors

New brand highlights firm's focus on the qualities delivered to clients and differentiates from competitors.

NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballast Equity Management announced today it will rebrand immediately to QSV Equity Investors, LLC. This rebranding serves two purposes: highlighting the attributes of quality, stability, and value the firm instills in each of its investment strategies and setting the firm apart from competitors with brand names like its own. Commenting on this change, Ballast CEO and Co-Founder Jeff Kautz noted "Our skillset is in researching, valuing, and building portfolios of small and mid-cap stocks and not in branding, thus we find ourselves with a corporate name, Ballast Equity Management, which is quite like that of other investment firms. Our people, philosophy and process will not change, only our name will."

Ballast Partner and Head of Business Development, Dave Mertens, added, "We are fortunate to have a loyal and growing client base and we listen to their input on our services and our corporate image. Hearing their thoughts on how we might position our brand has been valuable as we continue to differentiate our firm and our investment products."

QSV Equity Investors, LLC (formerly Ballast Equity Management, LLC) is an employee-owned asset management firm that invests alongside its clients in high conviction portfolios of quality small and mid-capitalization businesses. QSV manages these portfolios of publicly traded companies for individuals, family offices and institutions. Based in Naperville, Illinois, QSV was founded in 2016 by Jeff Kautz and Randy Hughes, investment professionals who previously held senior roles at JanusHenderson subsidiary Perkins Investment Management and have invested together for 25 years. For more details on the specific performance and characteristics of QSV's strategies, including a fully GIPS compliant presentation, please contact Dave Mertens at [email protected].

