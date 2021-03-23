Ballast Point Brewing Co. Expands California Operations with 12,000 sf Brewpub in San Francisco's Mission Bay District

Kings & Convicts also announced it would permanently close its Chicago Ballast Point Kitchen and Taproom in the West Loop after careful consideration. The Illinois-born Kings & Convicts remains committed to the greater Chicagoland area and is focused on projects that better align with the future of both independent breweries. This includes a continued focus on Ballast Point's formidable roots in San Diego and future growth in its home state.

"We love Chicago and will remain invested in the region with Kings & Convicts, but have decided it's in the best interest of Ballast Point and its long-term success to focus on our roots in San Diego and California as a whole," said Brendan Watters, CEO of Ballast Point and Kings & Convicts. "The ability to highlight our products in a tasting room across from a world-class entertainment facility and as part of an incredible development in San Francisco aligns well with our vision for Ballast Point."

Ballast Point is planning to finish construction of an approximately 12,000 sf taproom and kitchen — 1,500 sf of which is outdoor patio space — in San Francisco's Mission Bay District. The burgeoning neighborhood is a dynamic mix of residential and commercial retail amenities with close proximity to the 280 Freeway and Muni's T-Line and adjoining residential neighborhoods including Potrero Hill, the Mission District, and Dogpatch. The new brewpub is within walking distance of the SF Giants' AT&T Park and the new Chase Arena, home of the Golden State Warriors.

Ballast Point San Francisco will be equipped with a 3-barrel research and development brewhouse with four, 3-barrel fermenters and two, 3-barrel brite tanks enclosed in glass for public viewing. The taproom will offer Ballast Point beers on draft and R&D releases exclusive to the San Francisco market, as well as a full menu and wine list, growler and crowler fills, and a retail area for merchandise and packaged beer to go.

What started in 1996 as a small group of homebrewers who simply wanted to make great beer evolved into the team of adventurers known today as Ballast Point. A pioneering brewery born 25 years ago within the hallowed, hopped walls of San Diego's Home Brew Mart, the complete art of the craft swims in the DNA of Ballast Point and informs both what's inside and on the can. On March 2, 2020, Ballast Point officially returned to its iconic independent roots under the new ownership of San Diego-headquartered, Kings & Convicts Brewing Co., and continues to be an internationally recognized leader in the industry with five taproom locations in California. From bringing a hoppy twist to a porter or adding four types of malt to its amber ale, to creating the breakthrough gold-medal winning Sculpin IPA, Ballast Point is known for adding its touch and asking if there's a better way. Ballast Point brews over 50 styles of beer with an emphasis on R&D and innovation and is distributed in select markets across the US and internationally. For more information, visit www.ballastpoint.com and follow our journey on Instagram and Facebook .

Kings & Convicts is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego and Highwood, IL, in the North Shore of Chicago. Conceived by an Englishman and an Aussie, Kings & Convicts started brewing for the public in 2017 and was built on the freedom of anti-authority and the spirit of fellowship. They brew ales and lagers inspired by the tales of convicts, royalty and the undercurrent of American gangsters. Every beer tells a story. Kings & Convicts' beer is available on draft and in cans at its taproom and in bars and restaurants across Chicagoland and southern Wisconsin. For more information, follow along on Instagram and Facebook and visit www.kingsandconvicts.com .

