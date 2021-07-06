Ballast Water Management Market | Evolving Opportunities with Alfa Laval AB and Ecochlor Inc. | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Ballast Water Management Market Analysis Report by Technology (Physical disinfection, Chemical method, and Mechanical method), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".

The market is driven by the growing marine logistics business. In addition, stringent government regulations are anticipated to boost the growth of the ballast water management market.

Factors such as industrial developments, increasing cross-border trades, and globalization have fostered the growth of the marine transport industry over the years. For instance, the amount of crude oil, petroleum products, and gas loaded globally increased by 13.49% in 2017 as compared to 2010. Also, the dry cargo trade registered a growth rate of 29.07% during the same period. Such developments have been crucial in driving the growth of the marine logistics industry. This is increasing the use of ballast water, thereby creating demand for ballast water management.

Major Five Ballast Water Management Companies:

Alfa Laval AB

The company offers a ballast water management system namely PureBallast 3.

Ecochlor Inc.

The company offers a ballast water management system namely Ecochlor.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

The company offers ballast water management systems namely CENTRA-RDS System, Odor Reduction Corrosion Abatement (ORCA), and Aqua-Scrub Carbon Adsobers.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

The company offers a ballast water management system namely GEA BallastMaster marineX.

Headway Technology Group (Qingdao) Co. Ltd.

The company offers a ballast water management system namely OceanGuard BWMS.

Ballast Water Management Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Physical disinfection - size and forecast 2020-2025

Chemical method - size and forecast 2020-2025

Mechanical method - size and forecast 2020-2025

Ballast Water Management Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Marine Engines Market – Global marine engines market is segmented by type (outboard engines and inboard engines) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Marine Vessel Energy Efficiency Market – Global marine vessel energy efficiency market is segmented by application (systems and sensors and software) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

