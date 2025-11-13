Ballenger Landcare Brings Benefits of Robotic Mowing to Florida's Most Challenging Landscapes

The cutting-edge robotic mowing service results in healthier lawns, improves safety, and eliminates environmental noise and fumes.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballenger Landcare, a commercial irrigation and landscape specialist in the Tampa Bay, Fla., region, announces its new robotic remote mowing service to help manage Florida's most challenging landscapes. Ballenger Landcare recently added RC Mowers, a highly rated, well-established brand of remotely operated autonomous mowers, to its equipment bundle.

In the hands of dedicated specialists, smart-automation mowers better manage high-risk areas within Florida’s landscapes, including steep slopes, retention/detention perimeters, containment berms, or any uneven and dangerous terrain.

In the hands of Ballenger Landcare's dedicated specialists, these mowers, which are equipped with navigation sensors and remote-monitoring capabilities, help to better manage high-risk areas within Florida's landscapes, including steep slopes, retention/detention perimeters, containment berms, or any uneven and dangerous terrain, while improving the overall health of the lawn.

"This service combines human ingenuity and care with robotics to result in better health for your lawn and for the humans near them," says Mark Ballenger, owner of Ballenger Landcare. "Our technicians conduct on-site assessments to map the property's lawn, slopes, and any other obstacles. Once the parameters are defined and the mowing area is configured and programmed, our electric-powered mowers reliably operate on a defined schedule."

Studies show this not only improves the health of the lawn but also eliminates safety issues arising from human operators having to navigate mowers across steep or hazardous areas or near traffic and improves the overall health of the local environment by eliminating noise and exhaust fumes from human-operated gas-powered mowers.

Additional benefits from Ballenger Landcare's robotic mowing services include the ability to work outside Florida's established noise-level restrictions from the hours of 10:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. The smart-automation mowers also minimize overlapping, reduce working time, energy consumption, and maintenance costs.

Though safety and efficiency are key factors, perhaps most importantly, autonomous mowing helps improve the health of your lawn. In Florida's environment, frequent mowing helps maintain turf health by reducing turfgrass stress and encouraging strong root growth.

A 2023 study from the University of Florida's West Florida Research and Education Center found that robotic mowing of Saint Augustine grass, among the most common found in Florida, showed that robotic mowing resulted in greater overall turfgrass quality compared to conventional mowing. According to the study, robotic mowers helped enhance green cover during the months from November to April and resulted in greater turfgrass uniformity.

"The addition of robotic mowing services is another way Ballenger Landcare stands out in every aspect of landcare management services," says Ballenger. "It's an ideal solution for the majority of commercial properties throughout the greater Tampa Bay area."

To learn more about robotic mowing or to obtain a quote, contact: [email protected].

About Ballenger Landcare

Ballenger Landcare is a leading commercial irrigation and landscape specialist in the Tampa Bay, Fla., region. The firm provides industry-leading water management consulting, design, and maintenance services for master-planned community developers, commercial landscape designers, and property management firms. Focused on sustainable development practices, Ballenger Landcare collaborates with industry partners to promote responsible irrigation planning, usage, and conservation. The company is committed to enhancing property values through innovative, water-conscious techniques. For more information, contact [email protected].

