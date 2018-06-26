BallenIsles Charities Foundation "Grants in Action" - FEED THE HUNGRY PANTRY

BallenIsles Charities Foundation President Mark Freeman, BallenIsles Country Club Executive Chef Gregory, Assistant General Manager Peter Serena, and Director of Marketing Brian Merbler joined other Feed the Hungry Pantry volunteers in helping bag fresh foods. They worked on the assembly line, filling arriving vehicles with around 100 pounds of staples for families in need.

This was the second pantry line this month for families that registered to get fresh foods, including meats, vegetables, fruits and eggs. It followed last week's pantry which helped feed more than 600 families.

"Feed the Hungry has helped feed thousands of Palm Beach County residents this month alone," Co-Founder Dan Shorter said. In addition, Feed the Hungry sent food for 96 home bound elderly and veterans.

"Today's effort further underlines the caring community that is BallenIsles and I also want to thank the BallenIsles Country Club and the BallenIsles Community Association for making this happen," Mr. Freeman said.

The BallenIsles Charities Foundation's Grant to Feed the Hungry is one of forty-six grants, totaling a record $575,000 awarded this year. Since its formation by BallenIsles residents, more than $2.3 million has been awarded in financial grants to local non-profits and civic organizations.

About BallenIsles Country Club

As a Distinguished Club, BallenIsles Country Club is renowned for its superb level of service. It will soon feature a newly-renovated 114,900 square foot clubhouse and a 62,000 square foot sports complex with a spa, salon, fitness center, world-class tennis facilities and swimming pools. The award-winning club has three 18-hole championship golf courses, including its famed East Course where Jack Nicklaus and other golf legends originally qualified for the PGA Tour. Managed by Troon Privé, BallenIsles is a fully private, member-owned club with an array of best-in-class amenities. For more information visit www.BallenIsles.org.

