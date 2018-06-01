BallenIsles Charities Foundation "Grants in Action" - Habitat for Humanity Groundbreaking Ceremony for The Wright Family

"We were pleased to make a financial grant to this outstanding project that will provide affordable, quality housing and a sustainable community for this hard-working young man and his family," BICF President Mark Freeman said.

On completion, this latest Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County home, located in West Palm Beach, will bring the total to 228 homes constructed by the non-profit organization and dedicated to deserving families.

Habitat for Humanity Chief Development Officer Amy Brand thanked the BallenIsles Charities Foundation for its generous Financial Grant. "We are grateful to the BallenIsles Charities Foundation and its singular support that made the project possible," she said.

Habitat for Humanity, Palm Beach County is a non-profit organization dedicated to the elimination of substandard housing by building decent, affordable houses for working families who also volunteer on the construction.

The BallenIsles Charities Foundation's Grant to Habitat for Humanity, Palm Beach County, is one of forty-six grants, totaling a record $575,000 awarded this year. Since its formation by BallenIsles residents, more than $2.3 million has been awarded in financial grants to local non-profits and civic organizations.

