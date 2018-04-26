BallenIsles Charities Foundation "Grants in Action" - New Student Reading Room

In welcome remarks, Palmetto Principal Mrs. Gladys E. Harris, paid tribute to the generosity of the BallenIsles Charities Foundation and to the memory of late BallenIsles Member Richard Myers, who had served on the boards of both the Foundation and the Carson Scholars Fund.

"We are grateful to BallenIsles Charities and the Palm Beach County Chapter of the Carson Scholars Fund for helping us cultivate life-long learners through the power of reading." Principal Harris said.

The opening ceremony featured heart warming performances, including the Palmetto Safety Patrol Flag ROTC's "Pledge of Allegiance," 1st grade student, Mia Marquez's moving rendition of "Stand," "Believe" by the Palmetto Panther Chorus, "Thinking Big!" by 5th grade student Heather Fortner, a Video Message from Dr. Ben Carson, "What a Wonderful World" by Mrs. Small's 4th grade class and a motivational speech by a former Palmetto Student, now attending high school, Katie Matos.

Inspirational thoughts were also shared by BallenIsles Charities President Mark Freeman, BallenIsles Member Joan Meyers, who recalled her late husband's charitable work and rousing closing remarks from Mrs. Candy Carson, wife of Dr. Ben Carson.

The BallenIsles Charities Foundation's Grant to the Carson Scholars Fund is one of forty-six grants, totaling a record $575,000 awarded this year. Since its formation by BallenIsles residents, more than $2.3 million have been awarded in financial grants to local non-profits and civic organizations.

About BallenIsles Country Club

Consistently ranked as one of the Top 100 Clubs in America, BallenIsles Country Club is renowned for its superb level of service. It will soon feature a newly-renovated 114,900 square foot clubhouse and a 62,000 square foot sports complex with a spa and salon, fitness center, world-class tennis facilities and swimming pools. The award-winning club has three 18-hole championship golf courses, including its famed East Course where Jack Nicklaus and many other golf legends originally qualified for the PGA Tour. Managed by Troon Privé, BallenIsles is a fully private, member-owned club with an array of best-in-class amenities. For more information visit www.BallenIsles.org.

